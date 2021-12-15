Courtney Merchant: Missing Inverness teenager could be in Aberdeen By Daniel Boal December 15, 2021, 6:19 pm Updated: December 15, 2021, 6:22 pm Police are searching for missing Inverness teen, Courtney Merchant. She is thought to be in the Aberdeen area. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A missing teenager from Inverness is thought to be in the Aberdeen area, police have said. Officers in Aberdeen are searching for missing 16-year-old, Courtney Merchant who was last seen on Sunday evening. Reported missing from Inverness, she has been described as white, around 5ft 5ins in height with long blonde hair. Missing teenager Courtney Merchant – Aberdeen areaOfficers in Aberdeen are appealing for the assistance of the public… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 Officers are asking for anyone who may have seen her or have information on her whereabouts to contact 101 with reference 1578 on December 13. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘Vulnerable’ missing London teen could be in north-east Two Aberdeen teens believed to be together in Stonehaven reported missing Aberdeen man Sammy Chilab missing since Friday Missing Inverness teen Edward Maggs found safe and well