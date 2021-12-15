Courtney Merchant: Missing Inverness teenager could be in Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

A missing teenager from Inverness is thought to be in the Aberdeen area, police have said.

Officers in Aberdeen are searching for missing 16-year-old, Courtney Merchant who was last seen on Sunday evening.

Reported missing from Inverness, she has been described as white, around 5ft 5ins in height with long blonde hair.

Missing teenager Courtney Merchant – Aberdeen areaOfficers in Aberdeen are appealing for the assistance of the public… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Officers are asking for anyone who may have seen her or have information on her whereabouts to contact 101 with reference 1578 on December 13.