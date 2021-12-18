Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Foggy conditions hamper visibility across the north and north-east

By Michelle Henderson
December 18, 2021, 4:19 pm Updated: December 18, 2021, 4:59 pm
Fog descended over Aberdeen this morning amidst low temperatures. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media
Fog descended over Aberdeen this morning amidst low temperatures. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media

A blanket of thick fog has covered the north and north-east causing disruption and hampering visibility.

Roads and scheduled flights have been affected by the conditions with drivers complaining of “poor visibility”.

Commuters onboard flights flying between Aberdeen and Sumburgh in Shetland have also been experiencing delays due to the overcast conditions.

Met Office forecasters had warned the overnight fog would disperse in the morning, however, the conditions have remained in place for most of the day.

Fog covering Trinity Cemetery near Pittodrie. Picture by  Scott Baxter/DCT Media

Flights grind to a halt

Passengers at Aberdeen Airport have been facing a string of delays, with flights face being delayed and diverted.

The 10am service to Kirkwall and the 11am flight to Sumburgh was cancelled this morning amidst the bleak conditions.

Meanwhile in Shetland, passengers onboard the 8:25am flight from Sumburgh to Aberdeen faced a lengthy six hour delay, with the plane not taking off until 2:52pm.

Flights arriving into Sumburgh from Aberdeen have also faced delays, with the 7:45am service not touching down until around 8:30am.

Poor visibility

Motorists crossing the Kessock Bridge have been experiencing poor visibility as a result of the fog.

Motorists have been experiencing poor visibility across the region as a result of the conditions.

Drivers commuting through the Huntly area have said they have little to no visibility due to the fog covering the area.

The fog has also been affecting drivers crossing the Kessock Bridge with the overcast conditions covering the Beauly Firth crossing from view.

Transport Scotland have issued a warning to motorists to drive with care amidst the low temperatures.

In a statement on their website, they wrote: “Drivers in the Highland region are advised to use caution due to low temperatures affecting driving conditions.”

Foggy day in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen. Cars driving along the Aberdeen Esplanade road.<br />Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT MEDIA

