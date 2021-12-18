Foggy conditions hamper visibility across the north and north-east

An error occurred. Please try again.

A blanket of thick fog has covered the north and north-east causing disruption and hampering visibility.

Roads and scheduled flights have been affected by the conditions with drivers complaining of “poor visibility”.

Commuters onboard flights flying between Aberdeen and Sumburgh in Shetland have also been experiencing delays due to the overcast conditions.

Met Office forecasters had warned the overnight fog would disperse in the morning, however, the conditions have remained in place for most of the day.

Flights grind to a halt

Passengers at Aberdeen Airport have been facing a string of delays, with flights face being delayed and diverted.

The 10am service to Kirkwall and the 11am flight to Sumburgh was cancelled this morning amidst the bleak conditions.

Meanwhile in Shetland, passengers onboard the 8:25am flight from Sumburgh to Aberdeen faced a lengthy six hour delay, with the plane not taking off until 2:52pm.

Flights arriving into Sumburgh from Aberdeen have also faced delays, with the 7:45am service not touching down until around 8:30am.

Poor visibility

Motorists have been experiencing poor visibility across the region as a result of the conditions.

Drivers commuting through the Huntly area have said they have little to no visibility due to the fog covering the area.

The fog has also been affecting drivers crossing the Kessock Bridge with the overcast conditions covering the Beauly Firth crossing from view.

Transport Scotland have issued a warning to motorists to drive with care amidst the low temperatures.

In a statement on their website, they wrote: “Drivers in the Highland region are advised to use caution due to low temperatures affecting driving conditions.”