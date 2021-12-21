Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watch as Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance thanks public for their support in Christmas video

By Ellie Milne
December 21, 2021, 5:44 pm Updated: December 21, 2021, 5:56 pm

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) is nearing the end of its busiest ever year.

In 2021, helicopter crews based in Aberdeen and Perth responded to an ever-increasing number of serious accidents and illnesses.

The two helicopters stand ready 365 days a year, including Christmas, but rely entirely on donations to operate.

SCAA has produced a Christmas video to thank the public for their continued support during a difficult year and to encourage their ongoing giving.

Pilots and paramedics star in the festive video with messages of thanks and season’s greetings for their supporters.

They also share stories about the charity’s life-saving work and the vital role everyone plays in improving lives across Scotland.

Paramedic Rich Forte said: “It’s an honour to be part of SCAA’S frontline operation and support the people of Scotland when you need us the most. But we can’t save and improve lives without your help.

“The unstinting support of the public again this year has ensured SCAA kept flying through some of the most challenging times to face the charity as the coronavirus pandemic impacted on our fundraising ability.

“That’s why, as we prepare for Christmas on call, we want to send out a huge thank you and seasons greeting to everyone who has kept SCAA in their hearts this year.”

Donations to SCAA can be made here.

