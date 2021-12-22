Restrictions placed on indoor sporting activities following Covid announcement

An error occurred. Please try again.

The first minister announced there will be restrictions placed on indoor non-professional sport activities after Boxing Day.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon introduced restrictions on public events and large venues from December 26.

This means that sports matches will become “effectively spectator-free” as crowds are limited to 500 with one meter physical distancing measures in place.

Ms Sturgeon also introduced guidance on indoor sport activities in Scotland.

She explained that non-professional indoor contact sports for adults should not take place during the same three-week period.

This is because these activities pose a “heightened risk of transmission” due to the inability to physically distance.

Douglas Wilby, High Life Highland’s director of sport and leisure commented: “Our first and foremost priority will always be the safety of our visitors and staff.

“We continue to support our colleagues in NHS Highland and the Highland Council in mitigating the spread of the virus and we await detailed guidance on today’s announcement by the Scottish Government to ensure our venues remain Covid-safe.

“Adult indoor contact sport, such as five a side football, will not be able to go ahead under the changes until January 17 – pending any further announcements.”

Mr Wilby said that High Life Highland will be in contact with groups who have made bookings to rearrange the sessions.