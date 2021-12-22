Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

In full: The new Omicron Covid rules in Scotland

By Alasdair Clark
December 22, 2021, 5:39 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 5:51 pm
Nicola Sturgeon announced new restrictions that will come into force after Christmas to tackle Covid numbers
Nicola Sturgeon announced new restrictions that will come into force after Christmas to tackle Covid numbers

A number of new rules will come into force in Scotland at the weekend in an attempt to tackle the surge in Covid cases.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a string of restrictions while addressing Holyrood this week.

As well as the formal restrictions, Scots have been given guidance on how best to protect themselves and their family over the festive period.

It comes amid concern about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, with Ms Sturgeon hoping the restrictions will slow the spread and protect public health and critical services like the NHS.

No new restrictions on Christmas Day gatherings were announced, but life will look a little different from Boxing Day onwards as a result of the changes.

Here’s a rundown of the restrictions, and when they come into force:

Aberdeen FC bosses have confirmed the move from Pittodrie to a new stadium at Kingsford is still on the cards.
Fans will miss out on the next three weeks of games due to the new restrictions.

Boxing Day

From 5am on December 26 attendance at large events will be limited, which the government hopes will ease pressure on the emergency services as well as prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The new changes are:

Back to table service in bars

December 27

From 5am on December 27 some new rules affecting the hospitality and leisure industry will be put in place, including the reintroduction of one metre social distancing.

This will affect pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes and other settings where food and drink is served.

In addition, venues that serve alcohol will be limited to table service only.

Social distancing measures will also be enforced at gyms, theatres and cinemas. Museums and other visitor attractions will have to put social distancing measures in place too.

Physical distancing will not be required in places of worship or on public transport.

How long will these restrictions last?

All measures will be reviewed on January 11. The Scottish Government says at this point protection from booster vaccines will be maximised if it meets its target of reaching 80% of over 18s.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal