In full: The new Omicron Covid rules in Scotland

A number of new rules will come into force in Scotland at the weekend in an attempt to tackle the surge in Covid cases.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a string of restrictions while addressing Holyrood this week.

As well as the formal restrictions, Scots have been given guidance on how best to protect themselves and their family over the festive period.

It comes amid concern about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, with Ms Sturgeon hoping the restrictions will slow the spread and protect public health and critical services like the NHS.

No new restrictions on Christmas Day gatherings were announced, but life will look a little different from Boxing Day onwards as a result of the changes.

Here’s a rundown of the restrictions, and when they come into force:

Boxing Day

From 5am on December 26 attendance at large events will be limited, which the government hopes will ease pressure on the emergency services as well as prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The new changes are:

Indoor standing events will be limited to 100 people

Indoor seated events will be limited to 200 people

All outdoor events, like football games, will be limited to 500 people

December 27

From 5am on December 27 some new rules affecting the hospitality and leisure industry will be put in place, including the reintroduction of one metre social distancing.

This will affect pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes and other settings where food and drink is served.

In addition, venues that serve alcohol will be limited to table service only.

Social distancing measures will also be enforced at gyms, theatres and cinemas. Museums and other visitor attractions will have to put social distancing measures in place too.

Physical distancing will not be required in places of worship or on public transport.

How long will these restrictions last?

All measures will be reviewed on January 11. The Scottish Government says at this point protection from booster vaccines will be maximised if it meets its target of reaching 80% of over 18s.