Thank you! Big Christmas Food Appeal secures more than 8,500 meals for families in need

It has been another up-and-down year, but you have certainly proved that this is still very much the season of goodwill.

Thanks to your support, our Big Christmas Food Appeal has raised nearly £8,000 and put thousands of meals on the table – keeping those in need fed well into 2022.

For the last six weeks, the Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106 have been working with charity Cfine to raise awareness of some of the challenges facing our communities, while also trying to dispel some of the myths about what foodbanks do, and who can receive help.

We’ve highlighted that every day, people right across the north and north-east must choose between heating their home or eating. We’ve spoken to teachers who bring in healthy snacks for the pupils they know are coming to school with empty tummies, and the volunteers working to reach vulnerable people who have been cut off by Covid.

And today, we can reveal that our generous readers and listeners have played their part in easing the crisis for many.

So far, a total 3,572kg of food has so far been donated through the Cfine’s Amazon shopping list – that’s the equivalent of 8,505 meals.

On the Justgiving page, more than £7,700 has been raised and donations are still coming in.

While our campaign will continue well into the new year, we want you to know just how much your support means at a time when Covid is hitting businesses and living costs are going up.

‘Fantastic response’

Graeme Robbie, development manager at Cfine, thanked everyone who had donated so far and said the teams had been busy ensuring donations get to people in time for the festivities.

He said: “We have been blown away by the generosity of everyone donating to the appeal.

“The quantity of food donated has been fantastic so far, and the financial donations have been incredibly welcome. We are already seeing an increase in demand for emergency food, and are working hard to make sure the donations get out to people in time for Christmas. I would at this point like to thank everyone who has donated, and ask that the momentum continues on the leadup to the new year and beyond.”

Craig Walker, managing editor of the P&J and Evening Express, said: “The Big Christmas Food Appeal has helped to shine a light on an important issue that affects every corner of the north and north-east.

“Through your generosity, hundreds of families will be able to relax a little bit over the festive period. However, it’s important to remember that these families need our help all year round, and we will strive to keep the conversation about food poverty in the spotlight.”

Every donation makes a difference – and we’re not done yet

As part of the Big Christmas Food Appeal, members of Live news team spent a morning packing food parcels at Cfine’s Aberdeen HQ.

Live news editor Shona Gossip said: “While we were packing, we chatted to staff about the different people who receive help from Cfine.

“Maybe people have a specific idea in their head about who a foodbank is for, but I hope the campaign has shown there is support out there for all types of people – from older people who enjoy socialising at a lunch club run using donations – to those in Deeside left without power after Storm Arwen.

“Your support has been overwhelming, and we want to thank everyone who has donated so far – every single penny and every tin of food makes a difference.”

Original 106 breakfast show hosts Craig McDonald and Claire Stevenson also sorted donations for the charity as part of the appeal.

Mr McDonald, who is programme controller for the station, said: “We are again blown away and humbled by the generosity of the north-east public’s donations to the appeal.”