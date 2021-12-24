Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thank you! Big Christmas Food Appeal secures more than 8,500 meals for families in need

By Shona Gossip
December 24, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 24, 2021, 11:01 am
Donations are still coming in - but this is what our readers and listeners have already donated as part of the Big Christmas Food Appeal
It has been another up-and-down year, but you have certainly proved that this is still very much the season of goodwill.

Thanks to your support, our Big Christmas Food Appeal has raised nearly £8,000 and put thousands of meals on the table – keeping those in need fed well into 2022.

For the last six weeks, the Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106 have been working with charity Cfine to raise awareness of some of the challenges facing our communities, while also trying to dispel some of the myths about what foodbanks do, and who can receive help.

We’ve highlighted that every day, people right across the north and north-east must choose between heating their home or eating. We’ve spoken to teachers who bring in healthy snacks for the pupils they know are coming to school with empty tummies, and the volunteers working to reach vulnerable people who have been cut off by Covid.

And today, we can reveal that our generous readers and listeners have played their part in easing the crisis for many.

So far, a total 3,572kg of food has so far been donated through the Cfine’s Amazon shopping list – that’s the equivalent of 8,505 meals.

On the Justgiving page, more than £7,700 has been raised and donations are still coming in.

While our campaign will continue well into the new year, we want you to know just how much your support means at a time when Covid is hitting businesses and living costs are going up.

Cfine have been blown away by the donations our readers and listeners have made in the last few weeks. Here’s the charity’s Sarah Millar with food parcels loaded up to be delivered locally by electric bike. Picture by Kath Flannery

‘Fantastic response’

Graeme Robbie, development manager at Cfine, thanked everyone who had donated so far and said the teams had been busy ensuring donations get to people in time for the festivities.

He said: “We have been blown away by the generosity of everyone donating to the appeal.

“The quantity of food donated has been fantastic so far, and the financial donations have been incredibly welcome. We are already seeing an increase in demand for emergency food, and are working hard to make sure the donations get out to people in time for Christmas. I would at this point like to thank everyone who has donated, and ask that the momentum continues on the leadup to the new year and beyond.”

Craig Walker, managing editor of the P&J and Evening Express, said: “The Big Christmas Food Appeal has helped to shine a light on an important issue that affects every corner of the north and north-east.

“Through your generosity, hundreds of families will be able to relax a little bit over the festive period. However, it’s important to remember that these families need our help all year round, and we will strive to keep the conversation about food poverty in the spotlight.”

As part of our Christmas campaign, reporters spent a morning packing food parcels before delivering them to an Aberdeen community centre. Pictured are Dan Boal and Lauren Taylor, with Cfine’s June Johnston. Picture: Kami Thomason

Every donation makes a difference – and we’re not done yet

As part of the Big Christmas Food Appeal, members of Live news team spent a morning packing food parcels at Cfine’s Aberdeen HQ.

Live news editor Shona Gossip said: “While we were packing, we chatted to staff about the different people who receive help from Cfine.

“Maybe people have a specific idea in their head about who a foodbank is for, but I hope the campaign has shown there is support out there for all types of people – from older people who enjoy socialising at a lunch club run using donations – to those in Deeside left without power after Storm Arwen.

“Your support has been overwhelming, and we want to thank everyone who has donated so far – every single penny and every tin of food makes a difference.”

Original 106 breakfast show hosts Craig McDonald and Claire Stevenson also sorted donations for the charity as part of the appeal.

Mr McDonald, who is programme controller for the station, said: “We are again blown away and humbled by the generosity of the north-east public’s donations to the appeal.”

It’s not too late to get involved – for more more information about The Big Christmas Food Appeal, click here.

