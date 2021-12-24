Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Regional breakdown: One death in Aberdeenshire as Scotland reports highest daily case total since August

Public Health Scotland has reported 7,076 new Covid cases on Christmas Eve – the highest daily total since August 29.
By David Mackay
December 24, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: December 24, 2021, 4:41 pm
Concerns have been growing in recent weeks about the new more-transmissible Omicron variant fuelling a spike over the festive season.

The latest figures mean Scotland currently has a seven-day average of 5,762.1 cases, which is more than double the 2,596.7 seven-day average on December 1.

Public Health Scotland has warned it has experienced a delay in daily figures in recent days due to the high number of tests being processed by labs.

The most recent figures had a test positivity rate of 14.6%, which has steadily increased from 7.9% on December 1.

There have been 10 deaths of patients with a confirmed Covid diagnosis in the last 24 hours, including one in Aberdeenshire.

What is the local data?

The Christmas Eve figures include 226 new cases in Aberdeen City and a further 225 in Aberdeenshire.

Meanwhile, the Highland Council region has reported 190 new cases and there were 133 in Moray.

The Western Isles reported 17 news cases while there were seven each in both Shetland and Orkney.

Moray continues to have the highest seven-day case rate per 100,000 people in the north and north-east with 633.2 – but is 20th out of the 32 Scottish council areas.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Orkney, Highland, Shetland and the Western Isles continue to occupy six of the eight areas with the lowest Covid case numbers per 100,000 people.

Vaccinations continue over festive period

A further 59,241 booster or third doses of Covid vaccine were administered across Scotland on December 23.

It means 63.8% of all over 18s have had their extra jab to protect against Omicron over the Christmas period.

** Updated 15:40 23/12/2021 ** Vaccination Centres Festive Opening Hours(Updated from the one we posted earlier…

The latest figures mean 62.6% of all over 18s in NHS Grampian have now had boosters while 72.7% have had them in NHS Highland.

NHS Shetland has the highest booster rate in Scotland with 80% of all over 18s getting their third dose while 77% have had their third jab in NHS Western Isles and 77.4% in NHS Orkney.

Meanwhile, a further 2,699 second doses and 1,170 first doses were also injected into arms across Scotland on December 23.

Vaccine centres have been open on Christmas Eve for those wanting to be boosted before the Hogmanay bells.

The venues will be shut on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but will be open again from 10am on Monday, December 27 for more vaccines to be administered.

 

