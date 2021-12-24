Hibs’ Ryan Porteous charged by SFA after appearing to kick out at Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous has been charged by the SFA over an incident involving Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez during Wednesday’s Premiership clash at Easter Road.

Porteous, 22, went to ground with the Dons’ US striker, 30, during the game and appeared to aim a kick at Ramirez’s midriff once they landed.

He wasn’t punished and would go on to score the winner in a 1-0 Hibs win.

However, Porteous has now been issued with a fast-track notice of complaint for a breach of disciplinary rule 200, which includes serious foul play and violent conduct, with a hearing set for December 30.

Yesterday, Ramirez tweeted footage of the incident, appearing to question suggestions the apparent kick on him by the stopper was ‘unintentional’: