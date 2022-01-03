Flood warnings issued as the north and north-east brace for snow showers and high winds

An error occurred. Please try again.

Flood warnings have been issued for communities across northern Scotland as forecasters predict a 33-hour-long cold snap.

Met Office forecasters have issued yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and wind, affecting the majority of Grampian and the Highlands and Islands until Wednesday.

Communities are expected to see the start of the snow showers from midnight tonight continuing on until 9am on Wednesday.

The wintry conditions will be accompanied by gusts of up to 70mph from 10am tomorrow.

A yellow weather warning remains in place this evening, warning of icy stretches in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands until midnight.

As transport operators and commuters brace for a grim start to the working week, following the new year bank holiday weekend, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) have issued 18 flood alerts and warnings.

Flood Alerts and Flood Warnings are in operation due to coastal flood risk which could lead to localised spray and wave overtopping affecting low lying land and roads. Stay up to date with flooding information https://t.co/SWf758Tzb5 pic.twitter.com/UwaB1wsAk5 — Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) January 3, 2022

The warnings are expected to remain in place until Wednesday.

Is your hometown at risk?

A flood alert has been issued for the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas, with Portsoy, Macduff and Stonehaven facing threats of localised flooding.

Officials says “a combination of spring tides, a surge, wind, and waves could cause coastal flooding” along the Aberdeenshire coast and the Moray Firth.

Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside are also facing the threat of potential floods, with communities between Findhorn and Lossiemouth and Spey Viaduct and Spey Bay expected to bear the brunt of the conditions.

Towns and villages in Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen and Wester Ross have been issued with flood alerts, alongside Shetland, the Western Isles and Orkney.

Flights at Stornoway Airport may be at risk of disruption as Sepa have issued a flood warning for the area.

Meanwhile, the Churchill Barriers in Orkney, which regularly face closure amidst hazardous conditions, are also at high risk of flooding.

Localised flooding could lead to lengthy road closures and leave land and properties waterlogged.

Those affected are being encouraged to remain “vigilant” amidst the bad weather.