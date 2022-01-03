Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flood warnings issued as the north and north-east brace for snow showers and high winds

By Michelle Henderson
January 3, 2022, 10:24 pm
Flood alerts and warnings have been issued for communities across the north and north-east as forecasters warn of snow, ice and high winds in the coming days.
Flood warnings have been issued for communities across northern Scotland as forecasters predict a 33-hour-long cold snap.

Met Office forecasters have issued yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and wind, affecting the majority of Grampian and the Highlands and Islands until Wednesday.

Communities are expected to see the start of the snow showers from midnight tonight continuing on until 9am on Wednesday.

The wintry conditions will be accompanied by gusts of up to 70mph from 10am tomorrow.

A yellow weather warning remains in place this evening, warning of icy stretches in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands until midnight.

As transport operators and commuters brace for a grim start to the working week, following the new year bank holiday weekend, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) have issued 18 flood alerts and warnings.

The warnings are expected to remain in place until Wednesday.

Is your hometown at risk?

A flood alert has been issued for the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas, with Portsoy, Macduff and Stonehaven facing threats of localised flooding.

Officials says “a combination of spring tides, a surge, wind, and waves could cause coastal flooding” along the Aberdeenshire coast and the Moray Firth.

Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside are also facing the threat of potential floods, with communities between Findhorn and Lossiemouth and Spey Viaduct and Spey Bay expected to bear the brunt of the conditions.

Towns and villages in Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen and Wester Ross have been issued with flood alerts, alongside Shetland, the Western Isles and Orkney.

A flood warning has been issued for Stornoway Airport.

Flights at Stornoway Airport may be at risk of disruption as Sepa have issued a flood warning for the area.

Meanwhile, the Churchill Barriers in Orkney, which regularly face closure amidst hazardous conditions, are also at high risk of flooding.

Localised flooding could lead to lengthy road closures and leave land and properties waterlogged.

Those affected are being encouraged to remain “vigilant” amidst the bad weather.

