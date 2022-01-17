Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gregor Smith ‘feeling quite optimistic’ about latest Covid data trends

By Craig Munro
January 17, 2022, 11:30 am Updated: January 17, 2022, 11:36 am
Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith.
Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith.

Chief medical officer Sir Gregor Smith has said he is “feeling quite optimistic” about the “encouraging” recent trends in Covid data as restrictions ease on large outdoor gatherings.

Limits were put on crowd sizes at outdoor events on Boxing Day, preventing more than 500 people from attending.

However, those rules are being lifted from today, and this evening’s match between Hibs and Celtic will go ahead with a full crowd.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament last week, Nicola Sturgeon said: “The situation in Scotland just now is undoubtedly serious but perhaps less so than it might have been, and there are also some signs that we may be starting to turn a corner.”

Covid restrictions on outdoor events and matches lifted

Sir Gregor echoed those words in an interview with the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme today, saying: “When we look at the data over the last week, what we can now see is fairly distinct, encouraging signs of progress overall in the data, particularly in the case rate.

“It’s been unstable for a little while, partly because of the holiday period over Christmas and New Year, but also because of the recent changes we had to testing.

“But it does appear there has been some genuine improvement behind that.

“As a clinician, I’m always looking for another few days’ data just to make sure that trend stays locked in, but certainly I am encouraged by what I see just now.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivering a Covid-19 update statement at the Scottish Parliament. Picture by Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA

However, he added: “Just one little caveat on that though, is that we’re probably still to see the full effect of the return of children to schools and increased socialising.

“We may well have a slight biphasic element to the current wave that we’re seeing, but certainly at the current time I’m feeling quite optimistic.”

IT issues at Public Health Scotland over the weekend meant there was no update to the number of cases or vaccinations on Sunday, with the national daily data page saying the glitch was under investigation.

It is unclear if the problem will affect the statistics that are released at 2pm this afternoon.

Self-isolation still ‘very important’

Sir Gregor, who was knighted in the recent New Year Honours, was also asked whether he would be comfortable attending a match in a stadium.

He responded by saying there were multiple measures he would take to feel “as comfortable as possible”, including taking a lateral flow beforehand, avoiding buses or trains, not stopping off anywhere before the stadium, wearing a mask, and staying away from crowded places.

Asked whether he would support scrapping self-isolation rules, as a report in the Daily Telegraph suggests the UK government is considering, the CMO said he would not advise it.

He said: “They still offer a very important aspect of the protections that we have in place and round about us to try and limit the spread of infection.

“There’s a concept that many people have in their minds just now that Omicron is a completely safe infection, and I’m afraid that’s not the case.

“You only have to look at our hospital figures just now to see that that’s the case. At this moment in time, we’re just a little bit way off yet of being able to take big, bold steps like removing isolation periods.”

