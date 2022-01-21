NHS Grampian Covid figures drop slightly for the third day in a row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid cases in NHS Grampian have decreased for the third day in a row according to Scottish Government statistics.

Over the past 24 hours, the health board has recorded 939 positive coronavirus cases either through Lateral Flow Devices or PCR tests.

This is a slight decrease of 50 on yesterday’s figure of 979 – even though cases are under 1,000 the region remains the third-highest across the country in terms of new cases.

Aberdeenshire accounted for 372 of the cases, while Aberdeen City recorded 381 which is the same as yesterday.

Moray recorded 183 new cases of Covid over the last 24 hours – an increase of 15 on the previous day.

Further north, NHS Highland has reported 326 new cases of the virus, which is a decrease of 82 on the previous day.

NHS Shetland recorded 15 new cases, which is an increase of 14 on yesterday’s 29.

NHS Western Isles and NHS Orkney recorded 16 and 11 new cases respectively.

Covid across Scotland

The majority of Covid cases have been recorded in either NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde or NHS Lothian.

Glasgow and its surrounding region account for 1,335 of the new covid cases across the country while the Lothian region has recorded an additional 1,176 cases.

Across the country, there have been an additional 7,162 new cases of coronavirus, which is 1,100 less than yesterday.

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people have died from coronavirus.

Currently, there are 1,511 people in hospital with the virus, 43 of which are currently receiving care on intensive units.

There were 2,971 positive PCR tests and 4,106 positive LFD tests, additionally, 85 people tested positive through a PCR test following a LFD.

Vaccine roll-out progress

The vaccine roll-out has been at the centre of the Scottish Government’s fight against coronavirus and currently 4,404,268 people have received their first dose.

While 4,099,222 have received their second dose and 3,238,127 have had their third or booster.