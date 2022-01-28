Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orkney councillors to hear about plans to replace IT devices in schools and services

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
January 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Orkney Islands Council headquarters. Picture by Sandy McCook
Orkney Islands Council headquarters. Picture by Sandy McCook

Orkney councillors will consider funding for an IT upgrade that will ease a situation where the majority of school children are working with equipment “older than they are”.

At the scheduled meeting of the asset management sub-committee on Tuesday, councillors will consider allocating funding towards an IT capital replacement programme.

The report to councillors states that the two-year programme would cost £420,000 per year.

It would cover schools as well as the wider council.

In respect of the schools, the report says many young learners are using equipment that is “older than they are.”

With 2,700 devices across Orkney’s 22 schools, the council is hoping to replace 275 of these. With some devices dating back to 2013, the oldest would be replaced first.

Some devices in schools dating back to 2013

The council has also expanded the use of its current IT equipment to allow for home working.

This has resulted in equipment that would have been retired still being in use.

A top priority for the programme would be making sure laptops and desktop computers are up to date.

The report also states that some systems need updating to guard against cyber attacks.

Just before Christmas, councillors gave the thumbs up to dividing a £8.24 million pot of unallocated funding between 17 projects. This included half a million each for IT equipment at schools and the council.

A further £400,000 was also put towards installing Windows 11 across the council.

The extra funds were established after the council claimed for loss of income due to the pandemic.

These pots of cash would be used alongside the proposed £420,000 per year.

Cash allocated to replace even more devices

Using this money, the council is hoping it can replace even more devices in schools and across council services.

The asset management sub-committee will meet at 9.30am on Tuesday.

