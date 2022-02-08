Parking charges introduced at Glen Nevis Braveheart car park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) will be charging tourists to park at three busy car parks from this weekend.

The charges at Loch Oich, Loch Linnhe and Glen Nevis Braveheart come into force on Saturday, ahead of what is expected to be another busy staycation season.

It is hoped the charges will not only ease pressure on the car parks, but cut down the number of wild campers while also helping cover the maintenance costs.

Where are the car parks?

The Braveheart car park, in the heart of Glen Nevis, is famous as the site of the film of the same name starring Mel Gibson. It attracts mountaineers, nationalists and film buffs all year round. During filming it was used mainly for storing equipment.

The Loch Linnhe car park is a popular spot for a view of the loch, just off the A82. It is also something of an unofficial campsite in summer months. It is a great stopping point for trips to Ardnamurchan and Mull, due to its close proximity to the Corran Ferry.

The Loch Oich car park near the ancient bridge at Invergarry is a busy spot for tour companies and independent travellers.

What are the charges?

A message on Fort William Community Council’s Facebook page, from Forestry and Land Scotland, said: “Further to our notification in September 2021 that we intended introducing pay parking to Braveheart, Loch Linnhe and Loch Oich car parks and picnic sites, I can now confirm that the installed machines will become live from February 12 2022.

“Parking tariffs are as follows: One hour-£1.00, car all day-£3.00 and Blue badge holders are free.”

It continued: “Information on an annual parking pass for £40 can be found by contacting FLS west region on enquiries.west@forestryandland.gov.scot.”

The information also said that a parking permit was valid at Aros Park on Mull, where there is no current tariff for parking listed.

Is parking a problem?

The Nevis Landscape Partnership launched a survey into problem parking in the Glen Nevis area prior to the pandemic in late 2019, in an attempt to sort out issues. It later helped to introduce a bus service from Fort William town centre to ease the pressure on parking in the glen.

Parking at Loch Linnhe has been a problem, for the large numbers of people who choose to “wild camp” in the area overnight.

FLS said the introduction of the £1 per hour, or £3-a-day charge, was necessary for the upkeep of its car parks in the area.

A spokesman for the government agency said: “Glen Nevis is one of four car parks in west Scotland where we are introducing parking charges from February 12.

“The money raised will help us to repair the wear and tear on the car park and trails that result from increases in visitor numbers as well as look after the forests and wildlife.

“While our central budget meets some of the costs, ever-increasing maintenance costs mean that it doesn’t cover everything and car parking charges help us to maintain our visitor destinations to the standards that visitors expect.

“Many Forestry and Land Scotland car parks still remain free of charge and we offer Annual Passes for regular visitors.”