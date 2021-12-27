Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gourdon pub changes, Dyce Library’s next chapter and Geek Retreat plans for Aberdeen confirmed

By Ben Hendry
December 27, 2021, 6:00 am
The Harbour Bar in Gourdon is planning to expand.
The Harbour Bar in Gourdon is planning to expand.

Here we have a look at the latest planning news from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

As many of us plot our own 2022 resolutions, we are casting an eye over the plans developers want to see come to fruition next year.

This time, we have a pub hoping to offer punters some more entertainment and the beginning of a new chapter for a recently vacated library.

Luxury apartments plan for Aberdeen offices

There will be a penthouse apartment on the second floor of this office building under the new plans.

But first, a grand granite building on Bon Accord Crescent in Aberdeen could be turned into some plush new flats.

The premises, a stone’s throw from the city centre and overlooking Bon Accord Terrace Gardens, is described as a “prime site for redevelopment”.

This historic image of the street, supplied by the Silver City Vault, was lodged alongside the plans. 1-2 Bon Accord Crescent is the building on the far left.

The B-listed Archibald Simpson building could be turned into seven flats under plans put forward by the City Restoration Project.

It currently hosts the Storie, Cruden and Simpson solicitors and MV Quantas estate agent offices.

The development would have six two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom penthouse flat, spread across four floors, if given the go-ahead.

Another view of the street where the new housing could be created.

Plans to expand north-east hotel’s dining area

The Fife Arms Hotel, The Square, Turriff, pictured here last November.

The Fife Arms Hotel in The Square, Turriff, wants to build an extension for an outdoor eating area.

The addition would be created to the rear of the building.

Papers lodged with the council explain that some work has already taken place.

Gourdon’s Harbour Bar keen to expand offering

Meanwhile, another hospitality business looking to expand in the new year is Gourdon’s Harbour Bar.

The pub’s owners want to build an extension to form a new games room and kitchen.

The Harbour Bar in Gourdon is famed for its distinctive nautical mural

The pool room would be built just off the public bar, with the kitchen being built in space inside the pub.

The smoking area will also be extended under the blueprints lodged with Aberdeenshire Council.

Aberdeen office to become new home

How the building looks now

Owner Peter Dalgarno’s plans to turn a disused 1970s office on Don Terrace into a bungalow has been approved.

The building, just off Great Northern Road, was previously used by the Byron Ltd engineering firm.

The Polka design agency says the layout of the home won’t differ too much from its previous use, with just some tweaks needed to provide “a comfortable living environment”.

How the property will look after its revamp.

On the other hand…

Opposite plans have been approved in Cornhill, near Banff.

Elaine McKilligan, a rural family business accountant, is changing Sylvadale from a house into a large office.

Sylvadale, a detached bungalow, was put on the market last November for £100,000.

Design images lodged with the council show how it would be converted, with a meeting room and various open spaces.

Old laundrette being freshened up

An Aberdeen laundrette will become the new home of a legal firm.

The spot at 537 Great Western Road, across from Mannofield Parish Church, had been used as the Fresh n’ Clean laundry business.

Solicitors Direct, which already has an office on the street, has now been granted permission to transform it.

Dyce Library to become new changing rooms

There will be changing rooms and showers added to the former community facility.

The contents of Dyce Library, on Riverview Drive in the Aberdeen suburb, were relocated to the new community centre in October.

But the vacant premises has not been left sitting on the shelf for too long…

The library building is just across from some pitches, including a 3G turf.

Sport Aberdeen has snapped it up, and been given permission to turn it into changing rooms for some adjacent football and rugby pitches.

Planning papers lodged by architects on behalf of the organisation state: “The provision of changing facilities will have great benefit to the users of the existing sports pitches and wider Dyce community.”

The council has now given the scheme the go-ahead.

Nerd mecca confirmed for Union Street

An example of how the new Geek Retreat will look.

Finally, good news for anyone proud to call themselves a nerd.

Geek Retreat, a combined comic book store and cafe, has been given permission to open up in the former Game shop on the Granite Mile.

There will be games nights as new pals bond over their shared passions.

The local authority has now signed off on the plans, but imposed a condition that it can’t also be used as a “cinema, bingo hall, casino or nightclub”.

You can read our “all you need to know” guide on the latest addition to the city centre here.

