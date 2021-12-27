Gourdon pub changes, Dyce Library’s next chapter and Geek Retreat plans for Aberdeen confirmed

An error occurred. Please try again.

Here we have a look at the latest planning news from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

As many of us plot our own 2022 resolutions, we are casting an eye over the plans developers want to see come to fruition next year.

This time, we have a pub hoping to offer punters some more entertainment and the beginning of a new chapter for a recently vacated library.

Luxury apartments plan for Aberdeen offices

But first, a grand granite building on Bon Accord Crescent in Aberdeen could be turned into some plush new flats.

The premises, a stone’s throw from the city centre and overlooking Bon Accord Terrace Gardens, is described as a “prime site for redevelopment”.

The B-listed Archibald Simpson building could be turned into seven flats under plans put forward by the City Restoration Project.

It currently hosts the Storie, Cruden and Simpson solicitors and MV Quantas estate agent offices.

The development would have six two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom penthouse flat, spread across four floors, if given the go-ahead.

Plans to expand north-east hotel’s dining area

The Fife Arms Hotel in The Square, Turriff, wants to build an extension for an outdoor eating area.

The addition would be created to the rear of the building.

Papers lodged with the council explain that some work has already taken place.

Gourdon’s Harbour Bar keen to expand offering

Meanwhile, another hospitality business looking to expand in the new year is Gourdon’s Harbour Bar.

The pub’s owners want to build an extension to form a new games room and kitchen.

The pool room would be built just off the public bar, with the kitchen being built in space inside the pub.

The smoking area will also be extended under the blueprints lodged with Aberdeenshire Council.

Aberdeen office to become new home

Owner Peter Dalgarno’s plans to turn a disused 1970s office on Don Terrace into a bungalow has been approved.

The building, just off Great Northern Road, was previously used by the Byron Ltd engineering firm.

The Polka design agency says the layout of the home won’t differ too much from its previous use, with just some tweaks needed to provide “a comfortable living environment”.

On the other hand…

Opposite plans have been approved in Cornhill, near Banff.

Elaine McKilligan, a rural family business accountant, is changing Sylvadale from a house into a large office.

Sylvadale, a detached bungalow, was put on the market last November for £100,000.

Design images lodged with the council show how it would be converted, with a meeting room and various open spaces.

Old laundrette being freshened up

An Aberdeen laundrette will become the new home of a legal firm.

The spot at 537 Great Western Road, across from Mannofield Parish Church, had been used as the Fresh n’ Clean laundry business.

Solicitors Direct, which already has an office on the street, has now been granted permission to transform it.

Dyce Library to become new changing rooms

The contents of Dyce Library, on Riverview Drive in the Aberdeen suburb, were relocated to the new community centre in October.

But the vacant premises has not been left sitting on the shelf for too long…

Sport Aberdeen has snapped it up, and been given permission to turn it into changing rooms for some adjacent football and rugby pitches.

Planning papers lodged by architects on behalf of the organisation state: “The provision of changing facilities will have great benefit to the users of the existing sports pitches and wider Dyce community.”

Nerd mecca confirmed for Union Street

Finally, good news for anyone proud to call themselves a nerd.

Geek Retreat, a combined comic book store and cafe, has been given permission to open up in the former Game shop on the Granite Mile.

The local authority has now signed off on the plans, but imposed a condition that it can’t also be used as a “cinema, bingo hall, casino or nightclub”.

You can read our “all you need to know” guide on the latest addition to the city centre here.

