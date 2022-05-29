Aberdeen net seven-figure bonus as Scott McKenna seals promotion with Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen net seven-figure bonus as Scott McKenna seals promotion with Nottingham Forest

By Paul Third
May 29, 2022, 6:32 pm Updated: May 29, 2022, 8:09 pm
Nottingham Forest's Scott McKenna (right) attempts to head the ball from pressure during the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley

Scott McKenna has helped Nottingham Forest end a 23-year absence from the Premier League – and earned his old club Aberdeen a £1million windfall in the process.

The former Don is heading for the top flight of English football after Forest beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the English Championship play-off final at Wembley.

More than 80,000 fans packed Wembley for the big game which was settled in Nottingham Forest’s favour by Levi Colwill’s own goal in the first half.

The windfall was included as part of the deal which took 25 year-old Scotland international defender McKenna to the City Ground in 2020 in a £3million deal.

There are further add-ons depending on appearances McKenna makes in the top flight of English football while the Dons are also due a percentage of any fee if the centre-half is sold.

Forest will regard the Dons’ bonus payment as money well spent after McKenna’s role in securing their return to the Premier League for the first time since 1999.

The play-off final at Wembley is one of the biggest games in football with a solitary season in the Premier League worth a minimum of £90million in broadcast income alone.

Parachute payments of almost £80million, spread over two seasons, is also payable if a promoted club drops straight back down a division.

Sports business analysts Deloitte estimates securing survival in the first season for a promoted Championship club is worth in the region of £300 million over a five-year period.

