Newtonmore teammates ‘utterly devastated’ following death of captain Andy MacKintosh

The shinty world was united in shock and mourning following the sudden death of Newtonmore player Andy MacKintosh at the age of 31.

MacKintosh had two children, Marnie, seven, and one-year-old Hadley with his fiancée Megan Hart.

It is understood MacKintosh died from a medical emergency.

The wing back was one of the most talented players of his era, a Scotland shinty-hurling internationalist who won every major prize with Newtonmore.

He was awarded the coveted Albert Smith Memorial Medal for man of the match in their 2016 Camanachd Cup final win over Oban Camanachd at Fort William.

Newtonmore player Steven MacDonald, the 2016 Camanachd Cup winning captain, said: “It seems like a nightmare that Andy has gone.

“I’ve known him all my life. He was a year younger than me and we were in the primary school team together. We were close friends and were together so much of the time. Our families were friends and we went on holidays together.

“I’ve so many happy memories of Andy. Because of his young family, he didn’t play during the pandemic but he still came along to support the team. Andy enjoyed golf and took out a club membership this year and we played together last Sunday.

“He absolutely adored his family and it is so tragic that he has been taken from them, with the children so young.

“This is something you don’t ever really get over – but we, as players, will stick together and try to do Andy proud.”

Newtonmore president Norman MacArthur said: “The whole village is absolutely stunned at Andy’s passing. It’s so difficult to believe.

“The hearts of all at the club go out to Megan, the children and Andy’s family who have been steeped for generations in Newtonmore shinty.

“Andy was a fine person as well as an outstanding player. The team from 2008-10 through to the start of the pandemic had all grown up together.

“They’d been primary school mates and went on to win so much together in shinty. They were like a family of their own, all very close and are utterly devastated at Andy’s passing.

“Shinty is an extremely close community and the messages of condolences which have flooded in from clubs and people throughout the game have been extremely moving. This vast volume of support is its own tribute to a very special lad.”

MacKintosh also leaves a sister, Alison. Their father Iain, was Newtonmore’s Camanachd Cup winning captain in 1986 and later was assistant manager to Norman MacArthur and Paul John Mackintosh.

His brothers Kenny and Alan also played for the club’s senior side and Kenny’s son Fraser is in the current team.

Camanachd Association president Steven Mackenzie said: “The shinty world is deeply saddened by Andy Mackintosh having been taken all too soon. Our thoughts and sympathy are very much with his partner and family at this time.

“Andy played for Scotland against Ireland in Dublin in the last pre-pandemic international and was greatly respected by all, irrespective of their clubs. This is a grievous loss for his club and the wider game.”

MacKintosh, who worked as a joiner, was an accomplished all-round player, blessed with blistering pace, and played his part in so many Newtonmore triumphs.

Friendly but unassuming, he was devoted to Megan and the children. An abiding memory of him is with Marnie in his arms, the Albert Smith Medal round his neck, beaming with pleasure at An Aird after that 2016 final.