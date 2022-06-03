Newtonmore teammates ‘utterly devastated’ following death of captain Andy MacKintosh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newtonmore teammates ‘utterly devastated’ following death of captain Andy MacKintosh

By Danny Law
June 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Newtonmore captain Andy Mackintosh at the 2018 Camanachd Cup final.
The shinty world was united in shock and mourning following the sudden death of Newtonmore player Andy MacKintosh at the age of 31.

MacKintosh had two children, Marnie, seven, and one-year-old Hadley with his fiancée Megan Hart.

It is understood MacKintosh died from a medical emergency.

The wing back was one of the most talented players of his era, a Scotland shinty-hurling internationalist who won every major prize with Newtonmore.

He was awarded the coveted Albert Smith Memorial Medal for man of the match in their 2016 Camanachd Cup final win over Oban Camanachd at Fort William.

Newtonmore player Steven MacDonald, the 2016 Camanachd Cup winning captain, said: “It seems like a nightmare that Andy has gone.

“I’ve known him all my life. He was a year younger than me and we were in the primary school team together. We were close friends and were together so much of the time. Our families were friends and we went on holidays together.

“I’ve so many happy memories of Andy. Because of his young family, he didn’t play during the pandemic but he still came along to support the team. Andy enjoyed golf and took out a club membership this year and we played together last Sunday.

“He absolutely adored his family and it is so tragic that he has been taken from them, with the children so young.

“This is something you don’t ever really get over – but we, as players, will stick together and try to do Andy proud.”

Andy Mackintosh (Newtonmore) in a flying tackle against Paul Gow (Kingussie). 

Newtonmore president Norman MacArthur said: “The whole village is absolutely stunned at Andy’s passing. It’s so difficult to believe.

“The hearts of all at the club go out to Megan, the children and Andy’s family who have been steeped for generations in Newtonmore shinty.

“Andy was a fine person as well as an outstanding player. The team from 2008-10 through to the start of the pandemic had all grown up together.

“They’d been primary school mates and went on to win so much together in shinty.  They were like a family of their own, all very close and are utterly devastated at Andy’s passing.

“Shinty is an extremely close community and the messages of condolences which have flooded in from clubs and people throughout the game have been extremely moving. This vast volume of support is its own  tribute to a very special lad.”

MacKintosh also leaves a sister, Alison. Their father Iain, was Newtonmore’s Camanachd Cup winning captain in 1986 and later was assistant manager to Norman MacArthur and Paul John Mackintosh.

His brothers Kenny and Alan also played for the club’s senior side and Kenny’s son Fraser is in the current team.

Camanachd Association president Steven Mackenzie said: “The shinty world is deeply saddened by Andy Mackintosh having been taken all too soon. Our thoughts and sympathy are very much with his partner and family at this time.

“Andy played for Scotland against Ireland in Dublin in the last pre-pandemic international and was greatly respected by all, irrespective of their clubs. This is a grievous loss for his club and the wider game.”

MacKintosh, who worked as a joiner, was an accomplished all-round player, blessed with blistering pace, and played his part in so many Newtonmore triumphs.

Friendly but unassuming, he was devoted to Megan and the children. An abiding memory of him is with Marnie in his arms, the Albert Smith Medal round his neck, beaming with pleasure at An Aird after that 2016 final.

Andy MacKintosh – man of the match of the 2016 final. 

 

