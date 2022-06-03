Inverness City boxer George Stewart inspired by home crowd as he targets second pro win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Stewart insists every fight fan who roars him on this month will give him an extra spring in his step in the ring.

The Inverness City ABC fighter returns to the Drumossie Hotel on June 24 as he seeks to build upon his debut win at the same venue in March.

Stewart, 19, who works as a telecoms engineer, was thrilled to have defeated more experienced opponent Lee Glover with a front-foot, positive performance, on a night where club-mates Calum Turnbull and Adian Williamson also began their pro paths with victories.

Stewart hopes another packed arena later this month will be an added weapon when he goes for pro win number two.

He said: “It was amazing to have my debut at the Drumossie in front of everyone I know within the home crowd. It was overwhelming, but I was just glad I could put on a show.

“The fight was a crowd-pleaser – everyone enjoyed it.

“I love to go out and please the crowd. That’s what I enjoy. It’s great to have everyone behind me.

“Having the crowd behind me gave me even more confidence stepping into the ring. I was happy with that. Hopefully, it will be the same this month.”

Words of advice spurred Stewart on

Boxing is in the Stewarts’ blood and George is determined to make years of hard work continue to pay off.

He said: “I always dreamed of going pro. My dad encouraged me to keep training hard and I have proved that I can do it.

“I knew my manager, Stevie McGuire, from my time as an amateur and he was the same, encouraging me to keep going and he said he’d see if he could help me become a pro. He said he would happily take me on.”

Cut from debut led to six weeks out

Stewart, who has worked under head coach Laurie Redfern since he was a kid 10 years ago, suffered a cut above an eye on his debut, which took him out of the sport, but he insists he’s on track to compete.

He added: “I was out for six weeks, although I was still training. I just wasn’t sparring. I was doing everything I possibly could.

“Preparation for June 24 has been great. I have had no bother with my eye, which was my main concern, but I will just keep it protected.”

Amateur grounding key for Stewart

Stewart, whose dad Bruno used to box, also has a younger brother Kian, 12, who has landed two titles already.

Picking up experience and rewards certainly helped Stewart as he gears up for his Drumossie return.

He said: “I lost my first amateur fight, but that just pushed me to be successful. I won a couple of Scottish titles as well as another over in Cyprus and got bronze in a tournament in Portugal, so I gained valuable experience. I can’t complain about my amateur grounding.”

Stewart is thirsty for as many contests as he can get throughout the remainder of 2022, but said it all hinges on coming out of the next one unscathed.

He added: “I want as many fights as I can get, but it all depends what happens on the night. For example, on my first fight, I was cut and was out for six weeks.”

Turnbull and Williamson will also feature on June 24, seeking third and second victories respectively. For more show information, or to buy tickets, contact Laurie Redfern on 07919 670851.