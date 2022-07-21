Union chief warns Scotland’s bus industry is ‘in turmoil’ amid claims pay can vary by as much as £400 city to city

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bus drivers across Scotland are “up in arms”, a union official has claimed.

Service cancellations, reduced timetables and driver shortages have been well publicised in recent weeks, but one Unite chief does not believe the situation will improve soon.

Some First bus drivers have claimed one of the main issues is a discrepancy in pay – with drivers in Glasgow reportedly being paid up to £400 more than those in Aberdeen.

First would not be drawn on a figure, but confirmed salaries could vary depending on the “trading landscape” in varying locations.

Earlier this week, the bus operator said agency staff would be drafted in to ease the pressure in the Granite City while a recruitment drive is held. Hundreds of services were cancelled last weekend.

Drivers ‘sick to the back teeth’

Many drivers from bus companies are leaving for better paying jobs, which result in less overtime and provide more of work-life balance.

One driver told The Press and Journal that more 200 people had left First Bus since the start of this year.

Dougie Maguire, Regional coordinating officer at Unite the Union, has said this has become more apparent since the pandemic and has “affected everyone”.

He said: “Every bus driver in Scotland is really up in arms. They’ve had enough, they’re sick to the back teeth, lots of them are leaving on a daily basis never mind a weekly basis and the industry’s in turmoil.”

It is understood that in the early days of the pandemic, many drivers enjoyed working less overtime and having a better work-life balance.

Need to rethink Scotland’s public transport

Mr Maguire said deregulation of public transport in Scotland was a main cause of varying pay rates in cities.

How much each individual branch is making in profits often is tied to the amount staff are paid. Sick pay and holiday leave remain the same, but overtime benefits may also differ.

Throughout the pandemic, many buses have been “heavily subsidised” with public money to help keep them running throughout the pandemic. However, this is due to run out in October.

Mr Maguire claimed some bus companies already have plans to cut routes and journeys next month if the funding is not extended.

He said: “I think the pandemic has managed to highlight the dire straits that the privatised bus industry in Scotland, heavily subsidised by public money, is in.

“Services across Scotland have not improved the way the public desired them to improve and passenger numbers have been falling for the last 27 years by at least 10% every year.

“I think we need to rethink where we’re heading and where public transport in Scotland should be, particularly in relation to municipal ownership of the buses. We need a joined up integrated approach.”

First Bus ‘feeling the effects’ of driver shortages

Replying to the question of difference in wages and use of agency staff, a First Bus spokesman said: “First Bus operates in a number of separate areas across Scotland, each with their own employment and trading landscape which vary between locations.

“Our pay rates across the business are reflective of business viability and the competitiveness of local employment markets.

“In terms driver turnover, our business is feeling the effects of a national bus driver shortage as the industry competes with a number of other sectors for skilled drivers.

“The use of agency drivers is a short term temporary measure to meet operational requirements and bring stability to the network while our own recruitment process delivers new staff into the business.”