‘Huge recruitment drive obviously required’: Reaction to ‘turmoil’ of First Bus in Aberdeen cancelling 138 services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Huge recruitment drive obviously required’: Reaction to ‘turmoil’ of First Bus in Aberdeen cancelling 138 services

By Lauren Taylor
July 15, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 5:21 pm
A Stagecoach bus
First Aberdeen had to cut journeys across all services.

Bus services in Aberdeen have been described as being in “turmoil” after more than 100 First cancellations across the city.

Today, the operator cancelled 138 services due to nationwide driver shortages, impacting all but three of the city’s bus routes.

Services could still be impacted by the shortages over the weekend and next week.

It is understood the shortages are not due to staff illnesses.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused today, First Bus stressed as many journeys are being run as possible.

This comes after months of disruption and changes to services and routes.

Have the huge number of First Bus cancellations in Aberdeen affected you? Let us know in the comments below.

‘Bus services are in turmoil’

North East MSP, Douglas Lumsden

Conservative MSP for the north-east Douglas Lumsden said the situation today has revealed the “sheer scale” of the problem Aberdeen passengers are facing.

He said: “Aberdeen’s bus services are in turmoil which is causing huge disruption for passengers across the city.

“It’s extremely worrying that all but three routes in Aberdeen have been impacted which shows the sheer scale of the problem.”

He added: “Bus companies are still struggling from the pandemic and the Scottish Government needs to come up with a long-term solution to help with the recruitment of drivers.

“The last thing anyone wants is for services to be scrapped due to this shortage which would isolate communities while making it difficult to get to work, college and school.”

SNP MSP Kevin Stewart believes people would be “more understanding” if the company had not slashed other routes without consulting communities.

Aberdeen Central MSP, Kevin Stewart, outside Aberdeen Art Gallery, a building now with the same A listed status as the eight flat blocks
Aberdeen Central MSP, Kevin Stewart.

He said: “It’s clearly disappointing that they’ve had to cut services, but people would be more understanding if First Bus hadn’t been slashing routes to the likes of Fittie without consultation.

“A huge recruitment drive is obviously required in order to fulfill their obligations to the city which, let’s not forget, gave birth to First Bus.”

‘You’d be as well giving up on public transport’

Councillor Bill Cormie agreed people can be understanding of disruptions, but rerouting buses, like the number 3 service, without consulting the public is the real problem.

He said: “I’m a bus user myself, and getting into the city centre from Rosemount is impossible unless you’re fit and able. You’d be as well giving up on public transport the way things are going.

“We are tolerant to a degree, there is an understanding that there is going to be disruptions, there are always disruptions, but it’s the alternative routes they’re taking that is not acceptable.”

Avril MacKenzie, councillor for Dyce, Danestone and Bucksburn, said her constituents are lucky to have access to Stagecoach services during the First Bus cancellations in Aberdeen.

The Jet service from Stagecoach also attends to the area. Supplied by Stagecoach.

She said: “We’re actually quite fortunate that we have access to Stagecoach, from Dyce and Bucksburn you’re able to get a bus straight into town.

“I feel sorry for the residents staying in the city. I would imagine quite a number of the residents that are elderly don’t want to drive and what are they going to do with no bus?

“If First Bus used the incentive of more money for workers that would help considerably.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]