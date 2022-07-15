‘Huge recruitment drive obviously required’: Reaction to ‘turmoil’ of First Bus in Aberdeen cancelling 138 services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bus services in Aberdeen have been described as being in “turmoil” after more than 100 First cancellations across the city.

Today, the operator cancelled 138 services due to nationwide driver shortages, impacting all but three of the city’s bus routes.

Services could still be impacted by the shortages over the weekend and next week.

It is understood the shortages are not due to staff illnesses.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused today, First Bus stressed as many journeys are being run as possible.

This comes after months of disruption and changes to services and routes.

Have the huge number of First Bus cancellations in Aberdeen affected you? Let us know in the comments below.

‘Bus services are in turmoil’

Conservative MSP for the north-east Douglas Lumsden said the situation today has revealed the “sheer scale” of the problem Aberdeen passengers are facing.

He said: “Aberdeen’s bus services are in turmoil which is causing huge disruption for passengers across the city.

“It’s extremely worrying that all but three routes in Aberdeen have been impacted which shows the sheer scale of the problem.”

He added: “Bus companies are still struggling from the pandemic and the Scottish Government needs to come up with a long-term solution to help with the recruitment of drivers.

“The last thing anyone wants is for services to be scrapped due to this shortage which would isolate communities while making it difficult to get to work, college and school.”

SNP MSP Kevin Stewart believes people would be “more understanding” if the company had not slashed other routes without consulting communities.

He said: “It’s clearly disappointing that they’ve had to cut services, but people would be more understanding if First Bus hadn’t been slashing routes to the likes of Fittie without consultation.

“A huge recruitment drive is obviously required in order to fulfill their obligations to the city which, let’s not forget, gave birth to First Bus.”

‘You’d be as well giving up on public transport’

Councillor Bill Cormie agreed people can be understanding of disruptions, but rerouting buses, like the number 3 service, without consulting the public is the real problem.

He said: “I’m a bus user myself, and getting into the city centre from Rosemount is impossible unless you’re fit and able. You’d be as well giving up on public transport the way things are going.

“We are tolerant to a degree, there is an understanding that there is going to be disruptions, there are always disruptions, but it’s the alternative routes they’re taking that is not acceptable.”

Avril MacKenzie, councillor for Dyce, Danestone and Bucksburn, said her constituents are lucky to have access to Stagecoach services during the First Bus cancellations in Aberdeen.

She said: “We’re actually quite fortunate that we have access to Stagecoach, from Dyce and Bucksburn you’re able to get a bus straight into town.

“I feel sorry for the residents staying in the city. I would imagine quite a number of the residents that are elderly don’t want to drive and what are they going to do with no bus?

“If First Bus used the incentive of more money for workers that would help considerably.”