WATCH: Moment paraglider jumps off Ben Nevis to fly down Scotland’s highest peak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

WATCH: Moment paraglider jumps off Ben Nevis to fly down Scotland’s highest peak

By Duncan Gorman
September 14, 2022, 11:33 am Updated: September 14, 2022, 1:52 pm
A paraglider jumped from the top of Ben Nevis. Supplied by Deadline News.
A paraglider jumped from the top of Ben Nevis. Supplied by Deadline News.

A hillwalker fast-tracked his way back down Ben Nevis following a gruelling climb to the top – by paragliding off the summit.

The mystery daredevil was filmed jumping off the 4,413ft iconic Scots mountain and bypassing queues of walkers to get back down to sea level last Saturday September 10.

The amazing video shows the man standing on top of the rocky peak as the sun was shining as he anticipates his next move.

He appears to wait for a gust of wind

The man, wearing a green helmet, is strapped to a large green and blue paraglide through a harness and wrestles with the equipment to get organised.

He then waits momentarily for a gust of wind before beginning to scamper over the jaggy surface to pick up some speed.

The thrill-seeker then runs towards the mountain edge before taking a leap into the sky where a gust of wind quickly swoops him up into the air.

Shocked onlooker Hayley Quinn captured the video and shared it on Facebook on, writing: “On top of Ben Nevis on Saturday this brave guy was paragliding off it.”

The clip has attracted hundreds of likes and comments from viewers who praised the man for his ingenious way of dodging the downwards part of his journey.

Paraglider from the top of Ben Nevis. Supplied by Deadline News.

One said: “I bet his knees were better than mine by the bottom.”

Another wrote: “What a fabulous idea. I really disliked the walk down, this could be for me!”

Top respect

A third added: “Wowsers, I bet that was heavy getting all that kit up!”

A fourth replied: “The man’s mad! Top respect.”

A fifth commented: “We could have done with this when we climbed it.”

Speaking today (WED), Hayley, from Dunfermline, Fife, said: “I was shocked as I hadn’t seen anyone paraglide off a huge mountain before.

“He was waiting on the wind picking his parachute up, then he started running and he took off the side of Ben Nevis.

“He was laughing because I was filming it and said ‘this is when things go wrong’.

“It was amazing getting to see someone do that. I thought he was mad as I would never do that!”

Ben Nevis is the highest mountain in Scotland, the United Kingdom and the British Isles.

It is located in Fort William and attracts around 150,000 hikers each year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
More then a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era. PA
Moray Council special meeting: 'More than a monarch - Queen Elizabeth defined an era'
0
Union Square, the scene of the sudden death of a 20-year-old.
Investigation launched after 20-year-old dies in Aberdeen's Union Square
2
Alex Sutherland was a keen surfer. Photo by Lunasurf.
Tributes paid to Lord Strathnaver after 'tragic accident' in Thurso
0
Marks and Spencer stores across Scotland will close on Monday. Picture by Darrell Benns.
IN FULL: All the closures and disruption on the day of Queen's funeral
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll - police predators and rogue traders
Flowers left in tribute to the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Queen's funeral to take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19
A Jubilee flag laid out among the floral tributes Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
0

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…