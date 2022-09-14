Expert shares the decluttering tips that work for her celebrity clients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Expert shares the decluttering tips that work for her celebrity clients

By Sam Wylie-Harris
September 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Lucy Mansey working on her Samsung M8 Smart Monitor that doubles up as a TV.
Lucy Mansey working on her Samsung M8 Smart Monitor that doubles up as a TV.

Self-confessed organiser and mum-of-three Lucy Mansey says she has always been fascinated by how organisation can impact your life.

A teacher for many years, she says it wasn’t until she moved to Sydney and worked in interiors and design that she realised home organising was a thing.

“That’s when I fell in love with it,” she recalls.

“And with hit shows like The Home Edit, which base everything around home organisation I actually realised you can make it into a profession,” she says.

Getting organised, with a place for everything, can make life run more smoothly.

Today, she charges from £45 per hour and is cited by Davina McCall as “the Marie Kondo of Britain”, another TV tidying expert.

Mansey’s roll call of celebrity clients includes Laura Whitmore, Jamie Laing and Millie Mackintosh.

Mansey has also organised the homes of Tamzin Outhwaite (“I organised her fabulous wardrobe”) and Angela Scanlon.

“I organised her wardrobe and then went on to do her kitchen and playroom. She’s a busy working mum, like many of my clients, so it’s nice to be able to alleviate some stress in people’s lives. Keeping on top of the house is a job in itself!”

Angela Scanlon is one of Lucy Mansey’s celebrity clients.

How to tackle each area

Mansey says it’s about maintaining a system that works for each individual client, but there are some golden rules.

“The main things I’m looking for are how can we best make use of the space? It’s often the case when you go into a kitchen or closet, you shove stuff into cupboards and hope for the best.”

Audley storage jars from a selection at Garden-Trading.

Part of the process is taking absolutely everything out of the space, going through every single piece and rearranging it so the system makes sense.

Home office

Mansey points out that working and home environments have merged to become “a jack of all trades”.

As well as using a Samsung M8 Smart Monitor to work, watch TV and exercise, she recommends utilising vertical space with a peg board for paperwork, putting shelves around a doorframe, and having a caddy which neatly holds things and can be tucked away at the end of the day.

The three-tier rectangular kitchen organiser from Wilko allows you to see to the back of the cupboard.

Kitchen

Mansey believes you need to have a way of maintaining your cupboards. “So every few months, you’re checking sell-by dates, getting everything out and having a good edit.”

She says the thing she often finds when she goes to clients’ houses is they have duplicates of food.

“In order to stop that from happening, to reduce food waste and save money, make sure you can see the food you buy,” stresses Mansey.

“Don’t overstuff cupboards. Don’t have products on top of products, because that’s when it all starts to go downhill.”

Being ruthless is usually what’s called for when it comes to sorting out wardrobes.

Wardrobe

“I think you have to be ruthless, because it can become overwhelming, very, very quickly, especially if you like to shop,” says Mansey.

“First of all, try and create a seasonal wardrobe, if you have the space to store clothes. Box-up, vacuum pack or store clothes you’re not wearing at that point in time and do a changeover.”

Finally, she says to become a ‘bouncer’ – and adopt a one-in, one-out policy.

