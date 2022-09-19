Queen ‘made you feel at home’, says chef of Royal Yacht Britannia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen ‘made you feel at home’, says chef of Royal Yacht Britannia

By Neil Pooran
September 19, 2022, 12:39 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 2:34 pm
Former Britannia chief chef Jeff Hughes. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA
The former chief chef aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia has described the Queen as “someone special”, saying he will shed a tear when she is laid to rest.

Jeff Hughes was chief chef on board the royal yacht for 16 years as he served in the Royal Navy.

The 78-year-old returned to the ship at its current mooring in Edinburgh on Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Britannia put royal family at ease

Britannia, which is now a visitor attraction, was closed to the public as the UK observed a day of mourning.

The Union flag on the ship was flown at half mast and a lone piper played a lament in the morning.

Mr Hughes spoke to reporters shortly before the Queen’s funeral began, recalling his time on board the Queen’s yacht.

A lone piper played a lament on Royal Yacht Britannia. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA

He said: “To work in close proximity to the royal family, they made you feel at home, it was their home as well.

“To see them being so relaxed helped us to be relaxed when you came in contact with them.”

Mr Hughes said the ship’s company would sometimes entertain the royals by putting on their own performances on the decks.

He remembers the Queen and Prince Philip “absolutely laughing their heads off at the stupid antics we got up to”.

He continued: “It’s hard to explain, but the Queen is someone special.

“We will never have a monarch like the Queen, although King Charles will do a good job.

“Nobody will do the job like Her Majesty the Queen did. She was a one-off, you will never get that person again.”

The former sailor expected the funeral to be a poignant moment, saying: “To be honest with you, I think I will have a tear and I will be choking back when the Queen is finally laid to rest.”

‘Cherish memories forever’

Mr Hughes, who is from Wrexham in north Wales, received a cherished gift as he finished his last voyage with the yacht, as the royals visited the US and Canada.

He said: “I had a 10 minutes private audience with the royal couple. And that was very special because they asked me all about my time on the yacht, about my family and what I intended to do after I left the yacht.

The tourist attraction was closed to the public on the day of the funeral. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA

“And then just I was leaving Her Majesty the Queen said, ‘We’d like to give you this little gift on behalf of myself and Prince Philip.’

“And they gave me a pair of cufflinks.”

He added: “I was lost for words. I didn’t know what to say. I just said, ‘thank you sir, thank you ma’am’”.

Mr Hughes said the Queen recognised him when he later received the Royal Victorian medal, saying “nice to see you again, chef”.

He added: “Those are memories I will cherish forever.”

Poignant Balmoral tributes continue to grow during Queen’s funeral

