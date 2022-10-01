North of Scotland Cup final: Brora get the better of Clach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers defeated Clachnacuddin 2-1 at Grant Street Park to win the North of Scotland Cup for the eighth time in their history.

Jordan MacRae’s early goal gave the Cattachs the perfect start, but Lewis Mackenzie equalised as the Lilywhites grew into the contest.

But Andrew Macrae’s second half strike proved decisive and means Brora have now won six of the last nine North of Scotland Cups.

For Clach, in their first final since 2014, the wait to win a first North of Scotland Cup since 2001 continues.

The final was moved from Lossiemouth’s Grant Park to Clach’s home ground because of a rail strike and coach shortage in the Highlands which would have limited the number of supporters able to attend.

The decision looked like a sensible one with a crowd of close to 1000 turning out.

Clach made one change to their side with Robbie Thompson replacing Aly Riddle.

Brora welcomed back Colin Williamson and Josh Meekings with Tony Dingwall and Millar Gamble dropping out.

Fast Cattachs start

Brora started brightly and Andrew Macrae forced goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon to block a fifth minute snapshot from Tom Kelly’s right wing cross.

Two minutes later the Cattachs did find the net.

Dale Gillespie lifted a ball in behind the Clach defence and Jordan MacRae got to it first and lobbed the onrushing MacKinnon with the ball finding the net despite the best efforts of Ben Cormack to clear.

A few minutes later referee Gordon Seago waved away Brora penalty appeal when Andrew Macrae went down under Cormack’s challenge.

The Lilywhites first meaningful attempt came just before the quarter hour mark.

Thompson’s corner from the right found Gary Warren’s head, but Ruardhri Nicol made a fine save.

In the 24th minute the home side came even closer.

Thompson seized upon a loose Williamson pass and found Shaun Sutherland who cracked a shot against the crossbar from 20 yards.

Four minutes later Clach did equalise. Thompson found the lively Mackenzie, his touch took him into the area and in between Ally MacDonald and Meekings before he poked a finish beyond Nicol.

As the interval approached Brindle wriggled into space on the right side of the area but dragged his shot wide.

The last action of the first half was a Jordan MacRae free-kick which was easy for MacKinnon to hold.

Finely balanced

The Lilywhites started the second period well with Thompson testing Nicol with a strike from the left side of the area within 30 seconds of the restart.

Then Cormack fired into the side-netting from a Thompson corner.

At the other end Gillespie arrowed a shot narrowly wide from 20 yards.

Brora’s Craig Campbell was first to turn to his bench sending on Ali Sutherland and Gregor MacDonald on 57 minutes.

Soon after MacDonald saw a drive from 20 yards deflected wide, but from the corner which followed Clach broke through Brindle on the left flank and he stung the palms of Nicol with a powerful shot.

Brora were enjoying a decent spell without creating too much but in the 66th minute they regained the lead.

A Gillespie corner from the left was flicked on to Martin Maclean at the back post and his ball across the face of goal was prodded home by Andrew Macrae.

Four minutes later Brora almost secured victory when Andrew Macrae played Sutherland through, but his lob over MacKinnon landed on the roof of the net.

After falling behind Jordan MacDonald turned to his bench with Connor Bunce, Ross Logan and Ali Gillies all sent on.

Clach hadn’t created much in the second half beyond their early flurry, but heading into the closing stages they were still in the contest.

The closest the Lilywhites came to finding a leveller was a Donald Morrison shot in injury time from the edge of the box, which drifted wide.