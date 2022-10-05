Brechin’s perfect start to the season ended by Huntly; Rothes fight back to take a point against Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin’s perfect start to the season ended by Huntly; Rothes fight back to take a point against Formartine

By Reporter
October 5, 2022, 10:15 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 10:39 pm
Huntly striker Andrew Hunter.
Huntly striker Andrew Hunter.

Brechin City’s 100% league record came to an end at Glebe Park last night after they were held to a draw by Huntly.

The Black and Golds went in at the interval 2-1 ahead and although City equalised early in the second half they were unable to breach a well-organised visitors’ defence.

City started well and they grabbed the lead after just six minutes when Aaron Arnott collected the ball in the penalty area and quickly passed to Anthony McDonald who steered the ball into the far corner of the net.

However, Huntly hit back and they dramatically equalised three minutes later when a Cameron Blacklock free kick was headed home by Andrew Hunter and the striker was on the mark again in the 16th minute when his speculative lob from 25 yards found the top corner of the net.

Disappointment for Brechin boss Andy Kirk

City were finding it difficult to get into their normal rhythm but they fought back and almost grabbed the equaliser in the 33rd minute when a Jamie Bain 30-yard shot came crashing back off the bar before being cleared.

City upped the pace at the beginning of the second half and they levelled the match on the hour mark when a Marc Scott cross was headed home by Jordan Northcott and the ex-St Johnstone winger was almost on the mark again seconds later when his close-range shot was palmed on to the post by Huntly keeper Euan Storrier.

City were pushing forward relentlessly and they almost grabbed the lead in the 73rd when Scott weaved his way into the penalty-box before firing in a left-foot drive which skimmed the top of the bar and he came close again five minutes later when Storrier tipped a point-blank effort over the bar.

Rothes 2-2 Formartine

An equalising goal in the fourth minute of added time earned Rothes a point against Formartine in a hard-fought encounter at Mackessack Park.

The home side were without centre half and captain Bruce Milne with a hamstring problem while Formartine were also missing their skipper, Graeme Rodger, who is suffering with a rib injury.

Formatine opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Ben Johnston was caught in possession eight yards out and Julian Wade took full advantage to fire the ball wide of Sean McCarthy into the corner of the net.

A late point for Rothes manager Ross Jack and his team.

It was nearly 2-0 two minutes later when Danail Dimov capitalised on another Johnston slip-up but this time McCarthy brought off a superb save.

United did add another in the 24th minute when a cross was fired into the Rothes six yard box and Jonny Crawford got the final touch to divert the ball into the net.

But within two minutes the Speysiders pulled one back with Fraser Robertson’s diving header from Matheus Machado’s cross.

Early in the second half a well-worked free-kick from Rothes’ Alan Pollock ended with his fellow midfielder Robertson firing over the top from 10 yards on the angle.

Then Robertson played former Ross County and Brora Rangers striker Morrison through and he fired yard wide of the upright as Rothes pressed forward.

With 25 minutes to go Macdonald came to his side’s rescue with a fabulous tip over from Pollock’s net-bound 25-yard volley.

In the 75th minute McCarthy made a brilliant save to stop Stuart Smith from making it 3-1 to the visitors.

In the fourth minute of stoppage the Speysiders secured a point when Gary Kerr got his head to a long punt forward from home keeper McCarthy.

Editor's Picks