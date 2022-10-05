Brechin’s perfect start to the season ended by Huntly; Rothes fight back to take a point against Formartine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City’s 100% league record came to an end at Glebe Park last night after they were held to a draw by Huntly.

The Black and Golds went in at the interval 2-1 ahead and although City equalised early in the second half they were unable to breach a well-organised visitors’ defence.

City started well and they grabbed the lead after just six minutes when Aaron Arnott collected the ball in the penalty area and quickly passed to Anthony McDonald who steered the ball into the far corner of the net.

However, Huntly hit back and they dramatically equalised three minutes later when a Cameron Blacklock free kick was headed home by Andrew Hunter and the striker was on the mark again in the 16th minute when his speculative lob from 25 yards found the top corner of the net.

City were finding it difficult to get into their normal rhythm but they fought back and almost grabbed the equaliser in the 33rd minute when a Jamie Bain 30-yard shot came crashing back off the bar before being cleared.

City upped the pace at the beginning of the second half and they levelled the match on the hour mark when a Marc Scott cross was headed home by Jordan Northcott and the ex-St Johnstone winger was almost on the mark again seconds later when his close-range shot was palmed on to the post by Huntly keeper Euan Storrier.

City were pushing forward relentlessly and they almost grabbed the lead in the 73rd when Scott weaved his way into the penalty-box before firing in a left-foot drive which skimmed the top of the bar and he came close again five minutes later when Storrier tipped a point-blank effort over the bar.

Rothes 2-2 Formartine

An equalising goal in the fourth minute of added time earned Rothes a point against Formartine in a hard-fought encounter at Mackessack Park.

The home side were without centre half and captain Bruce Milne with a hamstring problem while Formartine were also missing their skipper, Graeme Rodger, who is suffering with a rib injury.

Formatine opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Ben Johnston was caught in possession eight yards out and Julian Wade took full advantage to fire the ball wide of Sean McCarthy into the corner of the net.

It was nearly 2-0 two minutes later when Danail Dimov capitalised on another Johnston slip-up but this time McCarthy brought off a superb save.

United did add another in the 24th minute when a cross was fired into the Rothes six yard box and Jonny Crawford got the final touch to divert the ball into the net.

But within two minutes the Speysiders pulled one back with Fraser Robertson’s diving header from Matheus Machado’s cross.

Early in the second half a well-worked free-kick from Rothes’ Alan Pollock ended with his fellow midfielder Robertson firing over the top from 10 yards on the angle.

Then Robertson played former Ross County and Brora Rangers striker Morrison through and he fired yard wide of the upright as Rothes pressed forward.

With 25 minutes to go Macdonald came to his side’s rescue with a fabulous tip over from Pollock’s net-bound 25-yard volley.

In the 75th minute McCarthy made a brilliant save to stop Stuart Smith from making it 3-1 to the visitors.

In the fourth minute of stoppage the Speysiders secured a point when Gary Kerr got his head to a long punt forward from home keeper McCarthy.