Appointments for winter Covid boosters still available for next week – just ‘keep trying’

By Louise Glen
October 25, 2022, 3:30 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 4:34 pm
Genuine Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine vial hold in hand by a nurse in a mask
People in Scotland between 50 and 64 are being invited for their Covid booster.

Over 50s in Grampian and the Highlands are being urged to get their appointment for their winter Covid jab booked in.

While the vaccination programme opened on Monday to people aged between 50 and 64, some areas of the country are not able to offer jags well into December.

But in Grampian and the Highlands, appointments are available next week – with health advisors urging people to act now to protect themselves and others this winter.

85% of people in care homes already vaccinated

People aged over the age of 65 have already been jagged, as have 85% of people in care homes and those who are vulnerable from age five and up.

Now it is the turn of the healthier over 50s.

People are able to book appointments through the national portal.

Speaking on BBC Scotland Lunchtime Live programme earlier today, Professor Jason Leitch the national clinical advisor, said that in Scotland roughly 100,000 people have the virus at the moment.

Professor Jason Leitch, the national clinical director.

He said: “For now we are stable but still concerned.

“Important advice is to stay off work if you have Covid. ”

Asked about waiting times for vaccinations, it was revealed that in Aberdeen appointments can be booked for next week. In Glasgow, it is into December and in Edinburgh, it is well into November before an appointment is available.

Saying more appointments were due to come online soon, he said: “We need a little bit of patience to get everyone an appointment. We want to have them done by December so there is no huge panic.

“My advice is to keep trying, and if you are in Aberdeen good luck to you.

“There is still some residual immunity from our last doses.”

People over the age of 50 being encouraged to book

He said that those people who have still not had their initial dose of vaccination can still come forward.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “There is not a waiting time as such for a vaccination slot, once you get your letter you can book your appointment.

“We are now calling people between the ages of 50 and 64, and we are ready to see you.

“There are not many appointments left for next week, but people also need to come when it is convenient to them.

“If people are struggling to make an appointment, they can log into the system and out again, and that will often give them different choices.”

Vaccinations – Right Medicines Pharmacy, Muir of OrdCOVID vaccination clinics at Right Medicines Pharmacy, Muir of…

Posted by NHS Highland on Tuesday, 25 October 2022

A spokeswoman for the NHS Highland area, which includes Argyll, said: “There are appointments all across Highland, more have been added today which has given us extra clinics in Inverness, Nairn, Fortrose and Aviemore and we continue to look at our capacity and will add more if we can, capacity dependent, and it is required.

” We are encouraging 50-64 to book in, now the portal is open to them.”

