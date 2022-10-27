Inverness art lecturer exhibits work alongside King Charles III in royal show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness art lecturer exhibits work alongside King Charles III in royal show

By Louise Glen
October 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 7:54 am
Frank To and the then Prince Charles, now King Charles III. Image: Malcolm Cochrane
Frank To and the then Prince Charles, now King Charles III. Image: Malcolm Cochrane

An Inverness art lecturer has said he is delighted to be exhibiting alongside King Charles III.

Frank To said he is grateful to the King, who gave him support through the Prince’s Trust when he needed it most after graduating from art school.

Mr To is now a lecturer at the University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) Inverness.

And now King Charles and Mr To have works of art on show next to each other at the Royal West of England Academy in Bristol.

Frank To. Image: Euan Anderson.

The king has two watercolours included in the show, while Mr To was chosen from 3,000 hopefuls to have his work included.

Mr To’s work sold out before the show began.

He said: “I’m exhibiting alongside with King Charles III who is showcasing two of his watercolour studies.

“There is a wee bit of history between myself and King Charles III as I was supported by his charity 10 years ago through the Prince’s Scottish Youth Business Trust.

Charity support helped art career

“His charity supported young Scottish entrepreneurs under age of 30 both financially and mentorship.

“His charity helped me in the early days of my art career when I graduated from art school. The Scottish Arts Council, now Creative Scotland, did not want to fund me as I was deemed as ‘too commercial’ back then and it didn’t have any capacity to fund new graduates.

“I actually had the honour of meeting King Charles in 2009 in which I showed him some samples of my work and even exchanged some advice and techniques on watercolours.”

The skills he learned while under the Prince’s Trust mentorship helped Mr To thrive during the recession from 2008-2011.

My Name is Bee. Image: Frank To.

He said: “It was actually that time that I truly made my name as a Scottish contemporary artist.

“Now it did rattle the cages of both the ‘old guards’ and the ‘new avant-garde’ artists believing that by breaking the traditions and having business support from a charity was a ‘sell out’, my view is that you cannot solely survive on artistic integrity.

“I’ve always been driven to innovate and that’s what I did when I was being supported by the Prince’s Scottish Youth Business Trust.”

Mr To’s ignited gunpowder artwork is on show in the Royal Ulster Academy Annual Exhibition in Belfast until January 3 2023, and at the Royal West of England Academy Annual Exhibition in Bristol until January 8.

