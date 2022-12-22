12 Charities of Christmas – The Bridge Centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 10….

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The Bridge Centre

The Bridge Centre is a newly renovated community centre in Torry. It opened its doors in August 2022 and the aim of the centre is to end poverty in the community, by providing a space for local residents to access services and resources and to develop skills which will enhance their lives. It is hoped that this building will regenerate the area and give the community a renewed sense of pride.

The building, which had lain empty and unused for more than a decade, was opened by the Lord Provost David Cameron after a week of youth programmes held across the city before finishing with a barbecue at the centre.

At the moment the services offered at the centre include a warm bank which runs every Tuesday-Thursday between 10am-3pm, financial and legal advice, recovery and family workers and kids and youth programmes. A community cafe will hopefully be opened in the coming months. Full information can be found on The Bridge Centre Facebook page and donations can be made to the Centre through our JustGiving page.

Darren Shinnie, local business owner and sponsor of the charity, has been heavily involved in opening the centre and The Bridge Centre is delighted to continue its partnership with Shinnie Electrical.

Shinnie Electrical

Shinnie Electrical is an electrical company which has been run by Darren Shinnie for several years and is a prominent local business.

Darren Shinnie said: “I lived in Torry for over a decade and developed a great love for the people and the place. It was there that Shinnie Electrical Ltd was formed and over the course of the decade many great relationships were made.

“As part of King’s Church Aberdeen for over a decade also, we were delighted to hear that they were opening a community outreach centre in the area, and naturally we jumped at the chance to sponsor them and promote the great work that is happening in the area through The Bridge Centre. We wish them all the best.”

Shinnie Electrical wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas.