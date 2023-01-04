Motorist arrested following two-vehicle crash near Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorist has been arrested following a two-car crash near a north-east primary school.

Emergency services were called to Tyrie School in Boyndlie, near Fraserburgh, just after noon.

It is understood one vehicle went down an embankment.

One person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “There was a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Tyrie School.

“We got the call at 12.01pm, both vehicles were made safe and a casualty was in the hands of ambulance.”

The crews left the scene at 12.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended and one driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“One driver has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”