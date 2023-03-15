Barenbrug UK acquires Watson Seeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barenbrug UK acquires Watson Seeds

By Katrina Macarthur
March 15, 2023, 9:59 am Updated: March 15, 2023, 11:17 am
Paul Johnson, managing director of Barenburg UK, left, shaking hands with Johnny Watson of Watson Seeds.
Paul Johnson, managing director of Barenburg UK, left, shaking hands with Johnny Watson of Watson Seeds.

Scottish specialist seed company Watson Seeds has been acquired by grass seed breeder and grower Barenbrug UK.

The company, which was founded 33 years ago by third generation seedsman Johnny Watson, also comprises Seed Logistics and GroGreen.

Paul Johnson, managing director of Barenbrug UK, said the sale of Watson Seeds, Seed Logistics and GroGreen to Barenburg UK, reflects the longstanding strength of the relationship that exists between the businesses.

“Barenbrug has long been one of the main seed suppliers to these companies and we are very closely aligned in ethos and values being family-owned businesses with the emphasis on integrity, quality and service, and focusing on the customer’s needs,” he said.

Mr Johnson said the acquisition is a significant step for Barenbrug’s UK operation.

“By giving us a much stronger offering in Scotland, we will complement our existing geographies and strengthen our position across the UK.

“Watson Seeds has an established on-farm trials and variety observation programme, which when combined with our own Scottish variety trials programme will considerably enrich our grass-breeding programme.

“We already have two new varieties on the Scottish Recommended List, but this acquisition will give added impetus to our efforts to further improve our varieties’ standing in the RL, just as we have done in England and Wales.”

‘Heartfelt enthusiasm in seeing the business acquired’

Johnny Watson, of Watson Seeds, said: “This is a meeting of two likeminded companies known for their commitment to excellence in grass.

“It will very much be business as usual for Watson Seeds. Our ambitious plan for continued growth and development will benefit from access to the resources and support of the global Barenbrug group.

“I’ve spent a long time on trial sites, assessing Barenbrug material to compare its performance against the rest. I’m increasingly encouraged by Barenbrug’s materials, and how its advances in grass breeding are so well suited to our farming environment.

“Both of our families have a history within the herbage seed trade stretching for more than a century, I have nothing but heartfelt enthusiasm in seeing the business acquired by a company who truly understands our trade.”

Barenbrug UK, Watson Seeds, Seed Logistics and GroGreen will continue to function as separate businesses and identities.

