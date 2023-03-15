Barenbrug UK acquires Watson Seeds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish specialist seed company Watson Seeds has been acquired by grass seed breeder and grower Barenbrug UK.

The company, which was founded 33 years ago by third generation seedsman Johnny Watson, also comprises Seed Logistics and GroGreen.

Paul Johnson, managing director of Barenbrug UK, said the sale of Watson Seeds, Seed Logistics and GroGreen to Barenburg UK, reflects the longstanding strength of the relationship that exists between the businesses.

“Barenbrug has long been one of the main seed suppliers to these companies and we are very closely aligned in ethos and values being family-owned businesses with the emphasis on integrity, quality and service, and focusing on the customer’s needs,” he said.

Mr Johnson said the acquisition is a significant step for Barenbrug’s UK operation.

“By giving us a much stronger offering in Scotland, we will complement our existing geographies and strengthen our position across the UK.

“Watson Seeds has an established on-farm trials and variety observation programme, which when combined with our own Scottish variety trials programme will considerably enrich our grass-breeding programme.

“We already have two new varieties on the Scottish Recommended List, but this acquisition will give added impetus to our efforts to further improve our varieties’ standing in the RL, just as we have done in England and Wales.”

‘Heartfelt enthusiasm in seeing the business acquired’

Johnny Watson, of Watson Seeds, said: “This is a meeting of two likeminded companies known for their commitment to excellence in grass.

“It will very much be business as usual for Watson Seeds. Our ambitious plan for continued growth and development will benefit from access to the resources and support of the global Barenbrug group.

“I’ve spent a long time on trial sites, assessing Barenbrug material to compare its performance against the rest. I’m increasingly encouraged by Barenbrug’s materials, and how its advances in grass breeding are so well suited to our farming environment.

“Both of our families have a history within the herbage seed trade stretching for more than a century, I have nothing but heartfelt enthusiasm in seeing the business acquired by a company who truly understands our trade.”

Barenbrug UK, Watson Seeds, Seed Logistics and GroGreen will continue to function as separate businesses and identities.