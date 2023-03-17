What can nature teach us in our fight against climate change?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home News

What can nature teach us in our fight against climate change?

In partnership with NESCAN Hub
March 17, 2023, 9:00 am
Trees in a pattern for North East Climate Week.

This spring, NESCAN Hub is proud to reintroduce Climate Week North East across Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire. Climate Week North East is a multi-venue event designed to raise awareness of climate change as well as empower people to make positive changes in their own lives to reduce their carbon footprint.

Climate Week North East 2023: An event for every age and expertise

Climate Week North East returns for the ninth annual 10-day event taking place across Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire March 24 – April 2 2023. Over the last 9 years, CWNE has hosted experts, community led groups, organisations, and businesses to showcase their climate action work.

Climate Week North East logo 2023

This spring, CWNE  returns to present over 150 events and activities in hopes to not only increase knowledge of climate change but, more importantly, teach individuals the small yet effective ways we can all change to reduce our carbon footprint. People of all ages and expertise can learn something new.

Find the pattern, be the change

NESCAN Hub are inviting people to share photos or videos on social media and use the tag #CWNE23Patterns in the lead up to the festival. Alyssa Parker of NESCAN Hub hopes that it will encourage people to notice patterns they find in nature. People are encouraged to notice synchronicity and patterns such as a spider’s web, an intricate snowflake, or the varying shades of green they may find on a nature walk. Alyssa hopes that this will cause people to then pay closer attention to the patterns, or habits, they find in their own life.

Alyssa said: “Patterns can be as simple as remembering to turn of the light when you leave the room, to something bigger like the looking at the way we eat or shop.”

In fact, Alyssa and NESCAN Hub believe that it is this concept of patterns that could help individuals come together to a collective shift towards change.

Chris Bodington of NESCAN Hub explains the psychological benefits of noticing patterns in nature:

“Research tells us that connecting and noticing patterns in nature makes us happier and healthier and switches on different parts of our nervous system and brain, the ones we need to solve big issues creatively and collectively.” -Chris Bodington, NESCAN Hub

Changes you can make today to help reduce your carbon footprint and fight against climate change

A library display from a climate cafe.
Get stuck in to some literature from a pop-up climate library, or start your own!

What are some changes you can make today? Here are just a few easy ways you can reduce your carbon footprint:

  • Turn off the lights when leaving a room.
  • Visit a climate library or cafe to engage with others and learn more.
  • Walk, cycle, or use public transport when possible.
  • Try growing some of your own food.
  • Change lightbulbs to LEDs.
  • Eating less meat and fish.

Events to educate and empower

There are dozens of events suited for every member of the family and people of all ages and expertise.
From sign-making to eco games, CWNE can inspire activists of all ages.
Eco games, performances, interactive sessions and more - all at this spring's Climate Week North East 2023.
You'll learn new skills and ways to reduce your carbon footprint - like junk crafting!

At events throughout CWNE, individuals, professionals and families can learn how to shift the patterns in their life to have a positive impact for nature, and encourage society, political leaders and corporations follow suit.” – Alyssa Parker, NESCAN Hub

The events taking place across the Climate Week North East 2023 invite audiences to step up and get involved. Kicking off the week is an interactive pre-festival event at the Barn, Banchory, which will discuss the ways patterns and designs occur in the natural world around us.

Looking to get active? There are a number of guided walks on offer, perfect for further observing patterns of nature. Take in performances at The Lemon Tree or check out events like the Designing Food Futures: Urban Vertical Farming with CFINE at SNUG. Feeling creative? Roll up your sleeves and try your hand at one of the various junk modelling sessions held across the Aberdeenshire libraries.

The multi-day and multi-venue event boasts an unmissable programme of events that invite audiences to take part in and engage. From thought-provoking performances, films, beach clean-ups, junk craft sessions, swap shops and more, audiences can learn from some of the leading organisations and activists fighting against climate change.

Take the next steps in fighting climate change and learn more about what’s on at Climate Week North East.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented