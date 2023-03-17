What can nature teach us in our fight against climate change?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This spring, NESCAN Hub is proud to reintroduce Climate Week North East across Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire. Climate Week North East is a multi-venue event designed to raise awareness of climate change as well as empower people to make positive changes in their own lives to reduce their carbon footprint.

Climate Week North East 2023: An event for every age and expertise

Climate Week North East returns for the ninth annual 10-day event taking place across Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire March 24 – April 2 2023. Over the last 9 years, CWNE has hosted experts, community led groups, organisations, and businesses to showcase their climate action work.

This spring, CWNE returns to present over 150 events and activities in hopes to not only increase knowledge of climate change but, more importantly, teach individuals the small yet effective ways we can all change to reduce our carbon footprint. People of all ages and expertise can learn something new.

Find the pattern, be the change

NESCAN Hub are inviting people to share photos or videos on social media and use the tag #CWNE23Patterns in the lead up to the festival. Alyssa Parker of NESCAN Hub hopes that it will encourage people to notice patterns they find in nature. People are encouraged to notice synchronicity and patterns such as a spider’s web, an intricate snowflake, or the varying shades of green they may find on a nature walk. Alyssa hopes that this will cause people to then pay closer attention to the patterns, or habits, they find in their own life.

Alyssa said: “Patterns can be as simple as remembering to turn of the light when you leave the room, to something bigger like the looking at the way we eat or shop.”

In fact, Alyssa and NESCAN Hub believe that it is this concept of patterns that could help individuals come together to a collective shift towards change.

Chris Bodington of NESCAN Hub explains the psychological benefits of noticing patterns in nature:

“Research tells us that connecting and noticing patterns in nature makes us happier and healthier and switches on different parts of our nervous system and brain, the ones we need to solve big issues creatively and collectively.” -Chris Bodington, NESCAN Hub

Changes you can make today to help reduce your carbon footprint and fight against climate change

What are some changes you can make today? Here are just a few easy ways you can reduce your carbon footprint:

Turn off the lights when leaving a room.

Visit a climate library or cafe to engage with others and learn more.

Walk, cycle, or use public transport when possible.

Try growing some of your own food.

Change lightbulbs to LEDs.

Eating less meat and fish.

Events to educate and empower

At events throughout CWNE, individuals, professionals and families can learn how to shift the patterns in their life to have a positive impact for nature, and encourage society, political leaders and corporations follow suit.” – Alyssa Parker, NESCAN Hub

The events taking place across the Climate Week North East 2023 invite audiences to step up and get involved. Kicking off the week is an interactive pre-festival event at the Barn, Banchory, which will discuss the ways patterns and designs occur in the natural world around us.

Looking to get active? There are a number of guided walks on offer, perfect for further observing patterns of nature. Take in performances at The Lemon Tree or check out events like the Designing Food Futures: Urban Vertical Farming with CFINE at SNUG. Feeling creative? Roll up your sleeves and try your hand at one of the various junk modelling sessions held across the Aberdeenshire libraries.

The multi-day and multi-venue event boasts an unmissable programme of events that invite audiences to take part in and engage. From thought-provoking performances, films, beach clean-ups, junk craft sessions, swap shops and more, audiences can learn from some of the leading organisations and activists fighting against climate change.

Take the next steps in fighting climate change and learn more about what’s on at Climate Week North East.