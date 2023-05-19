Why should you buy a park home in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home

Why should you buy a park home in Scotland?

Park homes are a great way to see the country. Why not buy one?

In partnership with Hillhead Caravans
Two caravans at Hillhead caravan park. Are you ready to buy a caravan in Scotland?

Buying a park home in Scotland is one of the best things you can do for you and your loved ones; it’s an investment.

A lodge can be a home away from home — a safe haven for you and your loved ones to escape from normality and relax.

There is something for every budget and personality. Ranging from simple to absolute high-end luxury.

So, here’s why you should be purchasing a park home for your holidays!

Three reasons to buy a lodge

1. It’s a long-term investment

This may seem a little obvious, but think of it like buying a house, or a holiday home. It will be something that you own completely. It’s an asset that you can have for the future, plus you can go on holiday as often as you want! How brilliant is that!?

This is also the best type of rental investment as it is the most cost effective to run. There are low utility costs which make it cheap and cheerful.

An interior of a caravan. Are you ready to buy a caravan?
Is it time to buy a lodge?

There is so much you can do with a park home, and so many places that you can go to with it. The possibilities are endless. Think of this as something that you can keep forever. Or, if you so desire, you can sell it on in years to come and make a profit.

They are a good solid investment, saving you money in the long run when it comes to holidays and remain a constant and reliable method of holidaying.

Once you have the home, congratulations! The price of holidays have got a lot cheaper for you.

See, there are so many reasons why you should buy a park home in Scotland.

2. You can see more of the country

A wonderful benefit of buying a caravan is the access that it gives you to the country. This opens up a world of options when it comes to holidays. With this amazing investment opportunity, not only can you have a holiday, but you can earn up to 35% returns annually!

This is because there is guaranteed renting when you are not using the home. So others can also enjoy the holiday park and the surrounding landscape.

You can also bring your furry friends along for the ride as the properties are pet friendly. There is decking and a fishery on your doorstep.

The landscape of Aberdeenshire is out of this world, it is beyond compare and features perfect Scottish scenery. Get your adventure boots on.

3. You can create a magical haven!

One of the brilliant things that you can do is customise your park home to your heart’s content. Most park homes are bespoke to your own specifications.

You can decorate it to suit your personality and tastes. You can have your own little slice of luxury within the countryside. There are a multitude of options at your disposal.

A lounge in a caravan. Is this inspiring you to buy a caravan in Scotland?
This colour scheme is simply divine.

You can choose any finishes that you want and make your perfect haven. Has this inspired you to think about buying a park home in Scotland?

Park home holidays are a wonderful option for you and your family. Sutherland Parks provides an idyllic spot for a wonderful holiday.

At Sutherland, there are only four residential pitches left and then 17 in their holiday development – property is snapping up fast!

Are you ready to make your purchase?

Sutherland Caravan Park is open for pitches all year round. To learn more about this wonderful park, head to Sutherland’s website. Do you want to see this all for yourself? Head to the open day on May 27 and 28.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

Editor's Picks