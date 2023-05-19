Why should you buy a park home in Scotland?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buying a park home in Scotland is one of the best things you can do for you and your loved ones; it’s an investment.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

A lodge can be a home away from home — a safe haven for you and your loved ones to escape from normality and relax.

There is something for every budget and personality. Ranging from simple to absolute high-end luxury.

So, here’s why you should be purchasing a park home for your holidays!

Three reasons to buy a lodge

1. It’s a long-term investment

This may seem a little obvious, but think of it like buying a house, or a holiday home. It will be something that you own completely. It’s an asset that you can have for the future, plus you can go on holiday as often as you want! How brilliant is that!?

This is also the best type of rental investment as it is the most cost effective to run. There are low utility costs which make it cheap and cheerful.

There is so much you can do with a park home, and so many places that you can go to with it. The possibilities are endless. Think of this as something that you can keep forever. Or, if you so desire, you can sell it on in years to come and make a profit.

They are a good solid investment, saving you money in the long run when it comes to holidays and remain a constant and reliable method of holidaying.

Once you have the home, congratulations! The price of holidays have got a lot cheaper for you.

See, there are so many reasons why you should buy a park home in Scotland.

2. You can see more of the country

A wonderful benefit of buying a caravan is the access that it gives you to the country. This opens up a world of options when it comes to holidays. With this amazing investment opportunity, not only can you have a holiday, but you can earn up to 35% returns annually!

This is because there is guaranteed renting when you are not using the home. So others can also enjoy the holiday park and the surrounding landscape.

You can also bring your furry friends along for the ride as the properties are pet friendly. There is decking and a fishery on your doorstep.

The landscape of Aberdeenshire is out of this world, it is beyond compare and features perfect Scottish scenery. Get your adventure boots on.

3. You can create a magical haven!

One of the brilliant things that you can do is customise your park home to your heart’s content. Most park homes are bespoke to your own specifications.

You can decorate it to suit your personality and tastes. You can have your own little slice of luxury within the countryside. There are a multitude of options at your disposal.

You can choose any finishes that you want and make your perfect haven. Has this inspired you to think about buying a park home in Scotland?

Park home holidays are a wonderful option for you and your family. Sutherland Parks provides an idyllic spot for a wonderful holiday.

At Sutherland, there are only four residential pitches left and then 17 in their holiday development – property is snapping up fast!

Are you ready to make your purchase?

Sutherland Caravan Park is open for pitches all year round. To learn more about this wonderful park, head to Sutherland’s website. Do you want to see this all for yourself? Head to the open day on May 27 and 28.