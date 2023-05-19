Peterhead businessman Conrad Ritchie starts firm across Atlantic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead businessman Conrad Ritchie starts firm across Atlantic

He's teamed up with two former Score Group colleagues to set up the new venture

By Keith Findlay
Conrad Ritchie
Conrad Ritchie, formerly of Score Group, has his eye on market opportunities in North America. Image: Paul Glendell /DC Thomson

Leading north-east businessman Conrad Ritchie has teamed up with two of his former colleagues at Score Group to launch a new venture in North America.

Their new business, EXS Group, is based in Houston, in the US, and Alberta, Canada,

Mr Ritchie, 51, left Score Group, of Peterhead, three years ago.

Joining him to launch valve systems specialist EXS are Robert Murdoch – Score’s former international director – and Ankush Khosla, who had management roles at Score’s operations in Canada over a period spanning more than 10 years.

l-r EXS Group founders Robert Murdoch, Ankush Khosla and Conrad Ritchie. Image: EXS Group

Mr Murdoch is EXS’s chairman and Mr Khosla its full-time vice-president of sales.

Leading the charge into the North American market for valve systems and services is Mr Ritchie, the new firm’s global vice-president.

The company boasts “significant” investment and plans to ramp up to more than 50 employees in its first year.

Global ambition

Mr Ritchie said: “EXS Group will be very much a people-orientated business.

“We will look to develop and grow a talented global workforce, whose focus is going to be on delivering cutting-edge solutions and unrivalled service, with emphasis on environmental sustainability, health and safety, and corporate social responsibility.”

Mr Khosla added: “Initially centred in the North American market, the group will support customers globally.”

Score Group
Score Group’s base in Peterhead.

Mr Ritchie ended his 32-year career with engineering group Score the year after it was sold to private equity firm SCF partners for £120 million.

He had stayed on at the business for a spell in a consultancy role.

Score was founded by his father, Charles Ritchie, in 1982.

It went on to become a major supplier to the global offshore energy industry.

The group now employs more than 1,800 people, including 350 apprentices.

Brothers Conrad and Nelson Ritchie, 47, led the business following the death of their father in 2017.

Familiar face

Conrad Ritchie is a well-kent face in the Blue Toon, where he was until recently a director of Peterhead Football Club.

He is also an ambassador for Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, chairman at Peterhead Prison Museum and chairman of the board of trustees at Crimond Charitable Trust.

In addition, he is chairman of Peterhead-based mental health support charity Men United.

