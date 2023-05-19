Peterhead businessman Conrad Ritchie starts firm across Atlantic

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leading north-east businessman Conrad Ritchie has teamed up with two of his former colleagues at Score Group to launch a new venture in North America.

Their new business, EXS Group, is based in Houston, in the US, and Alberta, Canada,

Mr Ritchie, 51, left Score Group, of Peterhead, three years ago.

Joining him to launch valve systems specialist EXS are Robert Murdoch – Score’s former international director – and Ankush Khosla, who had management roles at Score’s operations in Canada over a period spanning more than 10 years.

Mr Murdoch is EXS’s chairman and Mr Khosla its full-time vice-president of sales.

Leading the charge into the North American market for valve systems and services is Mr Ritchie, the new firm’s global vice-president.

The company boasts “significant” investment and plans to ramp up to more than 50 employees in its first year.

Global ambition

Mr Ritchie said: “EXS Group will be very much a people-orientated business.

“We will look to develop and grow a talented global workforce, whose focus is going to be on delivering cutting-edge solutions and unrivalled service, with emphasis on environmental sustainability, health and safety, and corporate social responsibility.”

Mr Khosla added: “Initially centred in the North American market, the group will support customers globally.”

Mr Ritchie ended his 32-year career with engineering group Score the year after it was sold to private equity firm SCF partners for £120 million.

He had stayed on at the business for a spell in a consultancy role.

Score was founded by his father, Charles Ritchie, in 1982.

It went on to become a major supplier to the global offshore energy industry.

The group now employs more than 1,800 people, including 350 apprentices.

Brothers Conrad and Nelson Ritchie, 47, led the business following the death of their father in 2017.

Familiar face

Conrad Ritchie is a well-kent face in the Blue Toon, where he was until recently a director of Peterhead Football Club.

He is also an ambassador for Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, chairman at Peterhead Prison Museum and chairman of the board of trustees at Crimond Charitable Trust.

In addition, he is chairman of Peterhead-based mental health support charity Men United.