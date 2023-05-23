Stonehaven novelist to write first book thanks to award from the Scottish Book Trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven novelist to write first book thanks to award from the Scottish Book Trust

By Louise Glen
picture of writer Alessandra Thom.
Stonehaven writer Alessandra Thom has received the New Writers Award. Iimage: Scottish Book Trust Date; Unknown

A Stonehaven novelist has said she is “so happy” to be recognised by the Scottish Book Trust with a new writers award.

Fiction writer Alessandra Thom, whose fiction has appeared in Gutter Magazine, is one of 11 writers to secure the 2023 prize.

With the bursary and support she plans to write her first full-length novel.

Two Gaelic language writers were also successful.

Poet Robbie MacLeoid, who grew up in Inverness with family links to the Isle of Barra; and fiction writer Domhnall Eoghainn MacKinnon from the Isle of Harris.

The award was previously won by Booker Prize winner Graeme Macrae Burnet and it brought bestselling success for author Gail Honeyman who wrote Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine.

The prize includes a prestigious year-long writer development programme which includes mentorship, a bursary, and opportunities to showcase work to publishing industry professionals.

Scottish Book Trust awards in English and Gaelic

Ms Thom will be using the award to focus on developing her first novel.

Picture of Robbie MacLeoid. he is wearing a lace up highland dress shirt and has glasses and facial hair.
Robbie MacLeoid. Image: Scottish Book Trust. 

This year also marks the tenth anniversary of the Callan Gordon Award, a place on the programme which is awarded in memory of Callan Gordon, a young Aberdeen writer, and funded by the Gordon family.

Ms Thom said: “I am so happy to have been awarded this incredible recognition by Scottish Book Trust.

“It was a completely surreal moment. I’m looking forward to all the experiences and support the award offers, and excited to see how my work develops because of it.”

Mr MacKinnon, a screenwriter and filmmaker,  has high hopes for his award, in which he will write in Gaelic. It was awarded by the Scottish Book Trust and The Gaelic Books Council.

Scottish Book Council award will be used to ‘bring new Gaelic’

He said: “I want to write more, serve my community, and bring new Gaelic writing to the world.’

While poet Robbie MacLeoid said he was “absolutely thrilled” to be joining the ranks of former winners.

He said: “I’ve long been a fan of the New Writers Awards and look forward to finding out who has won them every year.

“It is an honour to be amongst them this time!”

Marc Lambert, Scottish Book Trust’s chief executive, said the award winners showcased some of the best new writing talent in Scotland.

Domhnall Eoghainn MacKinnon is looking pensive standing next to a wall. He has a greying beard and dark hair and is wearing a dark petrol blue jumper.
Domhnall Eoghainn MacKinnon. Image: Scottish Book Trust.

He said: “We’re excited to support them on the next stage of their writing journeys to help them develop and hone their skills further.’

Bringing fresh and inspiring voices into professional writing was the aim of the award as Alan Bett, of Creative Scotland, said: “We’re excited to see the future of Scottish literature emerge from this list and, eventually, onto bookshop shelves.

“The list of successful authors and poets to have come through new writers is testament to the success of the programme, helping them develop their creative work and navigate the professional challenges of these early career stages.

“We wish them all success.”

Complete list of 2023 New Writers Awards

· Alessandra Thom

· Sonali Misra

· Robbie MacLeòid

· Medha Singh

· Henry Coles

· Oliver Robertson

· Eloise Birtwhistle

· Hannah McDonald

· Dervla Johanna

· Craig Aitchison

· Dòmhnall Eòghainn MacKinnon

 

