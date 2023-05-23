Stonehaven novelist to write first book thanks to award from the Scottish Book Trust

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Stonehaven novelist has said she is “so happy” to be recognised by the Scottish Book Trust with a new writers award.

Fiction writer Alessandra Thom, whose fiction has appeared in Gutter Magazine, is one of 11 writers to secure the 2023 prize.

With the bursary and support she plans to write her first full-length novel.

Two Gaelic language writers were also successful.

Poet Robbie MacLeoid, who grew up in Inverness with family links to the Isle of Barra; and fiction writer Domhnall Eoghainn MacKinnon from the Isle of Harris.

The award was previously won by Booker Prize winner Graeme Macrae Burnet and it brought bestselling success for author Gail Honeyman who wrote Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine.

The prize includes a prestigious year-long writer development programme which includes mentorship, a bursary, and opportunities to showcase work to publishing industry professionals.

Scottish Book Trust awards in English and Gaelic

Ms Thom will be using the award to focus on developing her first novel.

This year also marks the tenth anniversary of the Callan Gordon Award, a place on the programme which is awarded in memory of Callan Gordon, a young Aberdeen writer, and funded by the Gordon family.

Ms Thom said: “I am so happy to have been awarded this incredible recognition by Scottish Book Trust.

“It was a completely surreal moment. I’m looking forward to all the experiences and support the award offers, and excited to see how my work develops because of it.”

Mr MacKinnon, a screenwriter and filmmaker, has high hopes for his award, in which he will write in Gaelic. It was awarded by the Scottish Book Trust and The Gaelic Books Council.

Scottish Book Council award will be used to ‘bring new Gaelic’

He said: “I want to write more, serve my community, and bring new Gaelic writing to the world.’

While poet Robbie MacLeoid said he was “absolutely thrilled” to be joining the ranks of former winners.

He said: “I’ve long been a fan of the New Writers Awards and look forward to finding out who has won them every year.

“It is an honour to be amongst them this time!”

Marc Lambert, Scottish Book Trust’s chief executive, said the award winners showcased some of the best new writing talent in Scotland.

He said: “We’re excited to support them on the next stage of their writing journeys to help them develop and hone their skills further.’

Bringing fresh and inspiring voices into professional writing was the aim of the award as Alan Bett, of Creative Scotland, said: “We’re excited to see the future of Scottish literature emerge from this list and, eventually, onto bookshop shelves.

“The list of successful authors and poets to have come through new writers is testament to the success of the programme, helping them develop their creative work and navigate the professional challenges of these early career stages.

“We wish them all success.”

Complete list of 2023 New Writers Awards

· Alessandra Thom

· Sonali Misra

· Robbie MacLeòid

· Medha Singh

· Henry Coles

· Oliver Robertson

· Eloise Birtwhistle

· Hannah McDonald

· Dervla Johanna

· Craig Aitchison

· Dòmhnall Eòghainn MacKinnon