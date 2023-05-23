Business Aberdeen energy capital status ‘at risk’ as North Sea confidence plummets North-east jobs and investment 'syphoned off' as a result of higher taxes By Allister Thomas May 23 2023, 12.01am Share Aberdeen energy capital status ‘at risk’ as North Sea confidence plummets Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5756887/aberdeen-chamber-kpmg-north-sea-confidence-survey/ Copy Link 0 comment North Sea confidence is at a near "record low", says AGCC. Image: Wullie Marr /DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation