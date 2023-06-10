Hillwalkers encouraged to bag a Munro in the name of science

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hillwalkers encouraged to bag a Munro in the name of science

Scientists from the James Hutton Institute need help to collect soil samples from all of Scotland's 282 Munros.

By Ellie Milne
Gaelle Hogrel on a mountain with her soil samples
Gaelle Hogrel volunteered to collect soil samples for the James Hutton Institute during the pilot project in 2021. Image: Gaelle Hogrel.

Keen hillwalkers are being called upon to bag a Munro in the name of science.

Scientists at the James Hutton Institute are working to create the first map of alpine soil biodiversity across Scotland’s highest mountains.

To achieve this goal, they need the help of the public to collect soil samples from nearly all of the 282 Munros.

The pioneering citizen science project aims to unearth the secrets of this vast, but until now, hidden realm of organisms.

Walkers willing to take part will be able to adopt their own Munro and be provided with a sampling kit to collect soil between June and September this year and next.

The venture follows a successful pilot in 2021, during which 219 samples were collected from 55 Munros in the Cairngorms National Park.

Scientists were able to uncover a total of 2,478 fungal species, including two which were new to the UK and another which was previously unknown to science.

This new discovery came from a group called Squamanita, which includes a rare parasitic fungus nicknamed the strangler due to its ability to take over other fungi.

Collecting mountain soils

Soil sample kit on the grass
Everything you will need to take the soil samples. Image: Andrea Britton.

Andrea Britton, an ecologist at the institute in Aberdeen, said: “We’re now expanding our work to include the whole of Scotland and all aspects of soil biodiversity.

“Soils are among the most biodiverse habitats on earth, home to an amazing array of life including bacteria, fungi, nematodes, worms, mites, springtails and many others.

“But the biodiversity in our mountain soils is still virtually unknown and potentially we could lose it before we even know what species are there.

“Many of those we do know about are already living on the edge of their natural range. In a landscape that is warming up fast, they have nowhere else left to go, and are at risk of extinction.”

Underground organisms are vital to the functioning of healthy ecosystems as they decompose matter, recycle nutrients, support plant growth and control the storage of carbon in the soil.

Scientists are able to identify organisms by extracting DNA from the soil samples collected by the project participants which they will then sequence and compare with existing data.

Hiking to help the scientific community

Beinn Mheadhoin
Beinn Mheadhoin is one of the 282 Munros and the twelfth-highest mountain in Britain. Image: Andrea Britton.

Gaelle Hogrel, a member of the Dundee Mountaineering Club, jumped at the chance to take part in the pilot project in 2021.

She said: “I was quite intrigued and excited by the idea of giving a scientific purpose to my hike in the Scottish mountains. I thought it could be a good way to learn more about flora and fungi while helping the scientific community.

“Besides, I really enjoyed the idea of being temporarily an ‘outdoor scientist on expedition’, going out to discover new things.

“We were really lucky with the weather and it was also a good exercise of navigation as we had to collect samples at specific GPS coordinates. That made it like a scavenger hunt where the treasure was several teaspoons of soil containing maybe still undescribed species.

“Since then, I pay more attention during my hikes to the fungi, fauna and flora around and still wonder what could hide under my feet and how my hike would have an impact on it.”

Anyone interested in getting involved can visit the website to find out which Munros are available to be adopted and can then request a soil sampling kit and instructions.

