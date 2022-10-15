Munro baggers: Can you beat our Name That Munro quiz?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Munro baggers: Can you beat our Name That Munro quiz?

By Kieran Beattie
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Take part in our interactive quiz below and find out if you know your Munros.
Take part in our interactive quiz below and find out if you know your Munros.

Take part in our quiz and see if you can identify all nine of these Munro mountains by photo alone.

For each question, there are three multiple choice answers to choose from.

We’ve included Munros from all across Scotland, and selected some of the country’s most iconic summits.

So what are you waiting for? Lace up your hiking boots, zip up your waterproofs and take part in our Munro quiz here.

Start our Munro quiz by clicking the blue ‘Next’ button below:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

How did you do in the quiz?

Share your results in the comments section at the bottom of this article.

And after you’ve finished our Munro quiz, why not find out if you know your right of way from your right to roam with this explainer on Scottish outdoor access myths?

What to know about Munros…

In total, there are 282 mountains across Scotland which meet the requirements to be designated as a Munro.

To be included in this lofty list, a mountain must have an elevation of more than 3,000 feet, and be on the Scottish Mountaineering Club‘s official list of Munros.

The term Munro is used to name Scotland’s tallest mountains because of Sir Hugh Munro, who first created a list of the nation’s largest hills in 1891.

Cairngorms.
One of the Munros dominating the skyline of the Cairngorms National Park.

Every year, thousands of hillwalkers from across Scotland and beyond take to our country’s highest peaks in a pursuit known as Munro bagging.

People taking part in Munro bagging often seek to reach the top of as many of the 282 Munros in Scotland as they can.

Although most people spend most of their lives trying to climb all of the listed Munros, there are a dedicated few people in history who have taken on the monumental challenge of bagging all of them as fast as possible.

In 2020, ex-commando Donnie Campbell conquered all 282 in just under 32 days, beating the old record by more than seven days.

But the Scottish hills are open to people of all ages and ability.

A guard of honour is held by fellow walkers and supporters for Nick Gardner, aged 82, as he reaches the very top of his final mountain in his mission to climb 282 Munros. Pic Jane Barlow/PA

This August,  82-year-old Nick Gardner climbed his final Munro after first setting off on a charity challenge to bag all of them two years ago.

Some of the more famous Munros like Ben Nevis attract thousands of climbers a year, and some are so remote and difficult to access they are only climbed by much smaller numbers of determined individuals annually.

As well as Munros, large hills can be classified as Corbetts if their elevation is between 2,500 and 3,000 feet, and Grahams if they are between 2,000 and 2,500 feet.

Conversation

