Enjoy country and city life in this beautiful £575,000 Aberdeen farmhouse

The stunning six-bedroom property in Kingwells has just had a £60,000 makeover.

By Rosemary Lowne
Maidencraig Farmhouse blends period features with modern touches to dramatic effect. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Maidencraig Farmhouse blends period features with modern touches to dramatic effect. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Having recently undergone a massive £60,000 renovation, this characterful Aberdeen farmhouse is far from run-of-the-mill.

Steeped in history, the original part of the charming six-bedroom property in Kingsmills was once home to the owners of the neighbouring meal-mill at Maidencraig, the remains of which can be found just yards from the front door.

Struck by its quirky charm, character, rich history and its central yet tranquil location, Jamie MacPherson didn’t think twice when he bought Maidencraig Farmhouse back in 2015.

“The location of the house is amazing,” says Jamie.

“There are few places in Aberdeen where you can be in town in five minutes but be sat in your garden looking into Maidencraig Nature Reserve and enjoying the tranquility the gardens offer on a summers day – especially with a glass of wine in hand.”

Jamie MacPherson pictured with his daughters Callie, left and Maisie, right. Image: Jamie MacPherson

Eight years on and widowed after sadly losing his wife Sandra, the mum of their two children Maisie and Callie, Jamie says now is the right time to move on.

“The house was intended to be a project family home with so much potential to create something unique,” says Jamie.

“Due to life changes, a lot of the planned works never happened until this year when a full refurbishment was carried out.

“The house is up for sale as my daughters are at an age where university beckons and my own business interests take me away from Aberdeen more and more.

“So we feel the house now needs a new family to fill it.”

This aerial shot illustrates the scale of Maidencraig Farmhouse. Image: Ledingham Chalmers.

Aberdeen farmhouse undergoes £60k renovation

Determined to restore the property to its former glory, Jamie has recently carried out a major £60k renovation.

“There is a new large kitchen, bath and shower rooms, a guest/granny annex and the property has been completely redecorated with new floor coverings throughout,” says Jamie.

Exuding elegance, the farmhouse’s black and white exterior instantly catches the eye.

The great first impressions continue inside where traditional features work beautifully with stylish décor and modern fittings.

From intricate cornices and a mid-century fireplace to high ceilings and stunning original arched glass panes, the imposing formal lounge is a period property lover’s dream.

The formal lounge is the perfect place to entertain guests or relax with the family. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Aberdeen farmhouse with its own library

Bookworms are also sure to be impressed by the traditional garden room/library with striking wood panelling on the walls and patio doors out to the garden while further entertaining can be enjoyed in the fantastic family room at the back of the home.

Guests are also well catered for as there’s also a shower room and a guest bedroom/study on the ground floor which could be transformed into another public room is required.

Escape the stresses of every day life in the library/garden room. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Newly fitted dream kitchen

And for those who enjoy cooking, the newly fitted kitchen, located at the back of the home, is sure to inspire.

Boasting an extensive range of crisp white storage units, integrated wine racks and modern appliances, the kitchen definitely has all the right ingredients.

From here, steps lead down to the delectable dining area where patio doors lead out to the garden.

Also on the ground floor is a dreamy master bedroom with a jacuzzi bath, walk-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room.

Stairs from the rear porch lead up to an upper level where there are two further bedrooms, a toilet and storage space on the landing.

Michelin star meals can be rustled up in the sleek and stylish kitchen. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Potential for development

A separate staircase from the ground floor leads to a self contained space where there are two bedrooms, one of which has a small kitchen and a shower room.

Jamie thinks the spacious property may suit many different people.

“It would most definitely suit a family who want a home that offers something different, or perhaps an older couple who need space to welcome home family and visitors and to entertain,” says Jamie.

“The property may also suit a developer as the house has lapsed outline planning permission for a detached four bed house in the gardens.

“The planning could be reapplied for and a second house built.”

Whether it’s a Sunday roast or a quick bite to eat, the dining area has all the right ingredients. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Best of both worlds

The farmhouse is also made for al fresco entertaining as the garden grounds have a private patio area, a barbecue area, a drying area and a lawn.

For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life but remain within easy reach of it, this property is ideal.

“The location will also be extremely appealing as we are on the very edge of the city, close to Hazlehead Park, Dobbies Garden Centre with its new Waitrose outlet and the commuter routes into town,” says Jamie.

“It’s also surrounded by fields and the nature reserve so you really feel away from the busy city when sat in garden.”

Enjoy a refreshing night’s sleep in one of the six spacious bedrooms. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Other key features include parking and a detached garage.

Maidencraig Farmhouse, Kingswells, Aberdeen, is on the market for £575,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

