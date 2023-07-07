Alister Jack’s comments on funding for Orkney ‘tending to deceit’, claims islands council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Alister Jack’s comments on funding for Orkney ‘tending to deceit’, claims islands council leader

Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan says he hasn't spoken to the secretary of state for Scotland for three years.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Secretary of state for Scotland Alister Jack.
Secretary of state for Scotland Alister Jack.

The leader of Orkney Islands Council has said recent comments from the secretary of state for Scotland are “tending to deceit” and the two haven’t spoken since 2020.

In comments made to the media this week, Alister Jack said he had spoken with council leader James Stockan.

Mr Jack also pressed Scottish government ministers to offer fairer funding to Orkney council.

This followed a debate in Orkney’s council chamber this week, where its 21 councillors backed a notice of motion from their leader to “explore alternative options for governance”.

Mr Stockan had put the motion forward, saying he has “lost faith” in the Scottish and UK Governments.

Unfair funding allocations from government, a lack of road equivalent tariff, and a lack of meetings over the council’s ailing internal ferry fleet all featured as motivations for the council leader’s motion.

Council leader says secretary of state for Scotland’s comments are ‘astonishing’

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Stockan called the comments from Alister Jack “absolutely astounding”.

He said: “It seems to me as if it is tending to deceit.

“The last time I spoke to the secretary of state for Scotland was three years ago in 2020.

“I have written to them. I’ve copied him into a letter I wrote to the Prime Minister.

“I’ve had many times when I’ve asked for a meeting with him. That’s always not been possible for one reason or another over the last three years.”

Asked again if he’s had contact with Mr Jack this week, Mr Stockan said “none whatsoever”.

Orkney leader
Orkney council leader James Stockan. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Mr Stockan said he had sent a letter to the UK government after “getting nowhere on the ferries replacement issue”.

In the letter, he had shown them a legal opinion that said it was possible for the UK to support Orkney Islands Council directly with transport infrastructure while not breaking the devolved settlement.

However, Mr Stockan said he was told by Mr Jack he “didn’t want to get involved in the devolved situation”.

Alister Jack ‘didn’t want to get involved in devolved situation’ on Orkney Ferries, claims Stockan

He said: “Ferry funding is the only thing I’ve spoken to Alister Jack about but that was in March 2020.

“I met him again when he came here with the prime minister at the time. That was to announce the islands deal in 2020.

“Since then, I’ve texted him on one or two occasions but we have not met.”

Mr Stockan said he contacted the Scotland Office in preparation for the first meeting of the islands forum.

This was held in September last year.

He said he had spoken to Lord Offord who advised him to write to the prime minister, secretary of state for levelling up Michael Gove, Alister Jack, among others in Westminster.

Mr Stockan said: “That letter was responded to quite some time later by a junior minister.

“To be quite frank their response was quite shocking.”

On Tuesday, Mr Stockan had also called the reply “patronising”.

How has the Scotland Office responded?

A UK government spokesperson said there had been contact between the Scottish secretary and James Stockan.

They added: “The Scotland Office – including the Scottish secretary and other ministers – have had extensive, constructive engagement with Orkney Islands Council, including its leader James Stockan, about a variety of issues on many occasions and welcome further opportunities to do so.”

During the interview, Mr Stockan was asked if the real intention of his notice of motion was to create political disruption in service of strengthening Orkney’s case.

He replied: “My goal is not for them to be bickering.

“My goal is to satisfy the acute needs of a fragile island economy.

“If we don’t get the investment in now, we will have calamitous results.

“My desire in this whole thing is to test – to see if these governments really value us.”

Mr Stockan added he hasn’t had a reply from the Scottish Government and the first minister to a letter sent in May.

This letter asked when a joint ferries taskforce would next meet.

The Scottish Government said they had sent a reply as of July 3 and receipt of this letter was given.

A council spokesperson said this letter was “a brief holding response that promised a follow-up”.

The council is yet to receive that follow-up.

More from Press and Journal

Carlos Riise pictured cycling in Shetland.
2023 Island Games: Shetland cyclist Carlos Riise 'honoured' to lead out team as flag-bearer
Secretary of state for Scotland Alister Jack.
Nairn business group invests in AI technology for town improvements
Secretary of state for Scotland Alister Jack.
Campbell Gunn: Here's to Scotland's political mavericks and rebel MSPs
Secretary of state for Scotland Alister Jack.
Legend Eoin Jess insists Aberdeen must sign more 'exciting' players like Duk
Secretary of state for Scotland Alister Jack.
Man jailed over vicious cashpoint assault
Secretary of state for Scotland Alister Jack.
Ellon bowls marathon raises money for good cause
Secretary of state for Scotland Alister Jack.
Moreen Simpson: Howzat for exciting sports controversy?
Secretary of state for Scotland Alister Jack.
Royal Dornoch course gives artist Aimee inspiration and her biggest challenge
Secretary of state for Scotland Alister Jack.
Extended sentence for makeshift flamethrower lout who tried to 'justify' attack
A map of where the helicopter circled.
What is that helicopter circling over Aberdeen?