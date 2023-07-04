Orkney council votes to explore ‘alternative governance’ after losing faith in UK and Scottish governments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney council votes to explore ‘alternative governance’ after losing faith in UK and Scottish governments

Becoming a crown dependency - or possibly even a self-governing territory of Norway - are among the options that will now be examined.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
Orkney Islands Council chamber before the full council meeting on July 4, 2023. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

A motion to explore some of the different ways Orkney could be governed – including looking towards the county’s Nordic links – has won the backing of its council.

The motion was brought by the council leader James Stockan in front of the council’s full roster of 21 councillors this morning.

It proposed that the council “explore options for alternative models of governance”.

It passed by a margin of 15-6.

The background to this, as was unanimously acknowledged by councillors, is frustrations over the council’s treatment by government.

Specific issues such as the lack of Road Equivalent Tariff for Orkney and the council’s requests for aid in replacing the county’s internal ferry fleet.

Why has Orkney taken this step?

Councillor Stockan began by telling councillors he was “speaking from the heart, not the head” today.

During the meeting, councillor Stockan said he ahs “lost faith” in the Scottish and UK Governments.

He said he had “believed that, if you went to government with the facts they would deal with it equitably”.

However, the council leader no longer believes that to be the case as he told his council colleagues “the governments have failed us”.

Orkney Council leader James Stockan, who says isles council should explore links to Norway.
Orkney Council leader James Stockan. Image: Orkney Islands Council.

Many who spoke gave their feelings on the significant amount of media attention Mr Stockan’s motion attracted.

While the vote went in favour of the leader’s motion, some spoke passionately against it.

Councillor David Dawson cited the experience of Brexit as a reason for the council not to start looking at cutting ties with Scotland and the UK.

The fact that the proposed investigations would take a substantial commitment  – in terms of officer time and money – from the staff and cash-strapped islands council, wasn’t lost on councillor Dawson.

The councillor remarked that the leader’s motion ranged from the “arguably reasonable” scenarios to the “frankly bizarre fantasy” of becoming a self-governing territory of Norway.

Mr Dawson said, to spend public money on the investigations could be seen as “fiddling while Rome burns”.

‘Fed up living off crumbs’

Councillors Steven Heddle and Lindsay Hall also spoke out against the council leaders motion.

Mr Heddle said the councillors had been “kept in the dark” regarding the motion.

A particular point of contention between Orkney Islands Council and the Scottish Government is the lack meetings of a ferry taskforce set up to look at the business case for getting the islands new ferries.

However, Mr Hall pointed out that the Constitutional Reform Group within the council itself to look at issues around the local authority’s governance hasn’t met at all since he was elected back in May last year.

Kirkwall harbour.
Kirkwall. Image: Steve Black/Shutterstock.

Others argued caution, with councillor Rachael King appealing for discussions to “slow down” on any issue related to self-governance.

Backing Mr Stockan’s motion, councillor Gillian Skuse said “we have to do something”.

Councillor Duncan Tullock also backed the motion, said he is “fed up of the council living off crumbs”.

He said the council had to look for more support than it was getting “whether it comes from London, from Edinburgh, or from Timbuktu”.

‘Nothing off the table’

Mr Stockan repeatedly stressed this his motion is proposing an investigation of all options for the council’s future.

“Nothing off the table”, as the council leader put it.

The outcome of the meeting was six councillors wanted there to be no more movement from the council on this issue.

However, that left 16 councillors backing the proposal from Mr Stockan.

Following the main debate an amendment was added by Mr Heddle, who asked for the council’s own Constitutional Reform Group to be “reinvigorated”.

This, he said, would continue to test governments of previous commitments they’ve made to the islands council.

