Home News

Russell Anderson and David Lloyd Aberdeen join forces to help city kids go to autumn holiday camp

The former Aberdeen captain is getting involved in a 12-hour cycle initiative to boost funds for children in his home city.

By Neil Drysdale
Former Dons captain, Russell Anderson is now on the books at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson
Former Dons captain, Russell Anderson is now on the books at Aberdein Considine. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s footballers might be gearing up for the new season, but one of their former legends is changing sports to raise cash for city children.

Russell Anderson, the ex-Dons skipper, who steered his side to Scottish League Cup glory in 2014, has joined forces with David Lloyd Aberdeen and organised a fundraising day which will include a 12-hour cycle ride with the aim of pedalling 600 miles.

The event, which takes place on Friday, August 11 in Garthdee, will involve David Lloyd members, volunteers and Russell himself as they strive to help as many youngsters as possible during the autumn holiday period.

He explained: “All the funds raised will go towards our October holiday camp which we run free of charge, providing activities and packed lunches for children who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to participate in such camps.

The Russell Anderson Development School runs summer sessions for hundreds of youngsters. Pic: Wullie Marr.

Foundation gives children a ‘chance to reach their potential’

“The foundation is extremely grateful to David Lloyd Aberdeen for this magnificent initiative which, in addition to raising our profile, will generate much needed additional funds for the work we do in schools in the city, with the money raised in this instance going to our camp at Aberdeen Sports Village which is free for those taking part.

“The ethos of the foundation is to empower children to make good decisions and give them a chance to reach their potential and we work with over 2,000 children on a weekly basis across our nine partner schools in the city.”

Russell Anderson: Ex-Don made the transition from club legend to foundation stalwart

Russell continued: “While a large part of the work is still focused on health and well-being and being physically active, we also work with the schools in other areas to improve attainment levels and help with better outcomes for the pupils.

“Interest in the challenge has been fantastic and it will be a combination of David Lloyd members and foundation staff and volunteers who will be cycling non-stop for 12 hours, including myself.”

If you want to get involved, there’s more information online here.

