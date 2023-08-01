Bronze medal for Aberdeen para swimmer Faye Rogers on world championships debut

Aberdeen University’s Faye Rogers had a Para Swimming World Championships debut to remember as she claimed a bronze medal.

Rogers finished third in the women’s 200m individual medley SM10 final behind winner Pap Bianka of Hungary and runner-up Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands.

Bianka won in 2:28.58 with Kruger second in 2:30.15 while Rogers finished in a British record time of 2:31.50 in the final in Manchester.

Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw finished seventh in the S9 final of the women’s individual medley 200m individual medley.

Shaw, whose time was 2:43.82, finished 7.3 seconds behind winner Zsofia Konkoly of Hungary.

Both swimmers will be in action again on Wednesday. Shaw is competing in the S9 100m butterfly while Rogers will race in the S10 400m freestyle.