Other sports Bronze medal for Aberdeen para swimmer Faye Rogers on world championships debut Aberdeen University student claims medal in 200m individual medley final. By Paul Third August 1 2023, 9.06pm Share Bronze medal for Aberdeen para swimmer Faye Rogers on world championships debut Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/other/6005938/bronze-medal-for-aberdeen-para-swimmer-faye-rogers-on-world-championships-debut/ Copy Link Faye Rogers took bronze in the Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 final. Image: PA Aberdeen University’s Faye Rogers had a Para Swimming World Championships debut to remember as she claimed a bronze medal. Rogers finished third in the women’s 200m individual medley SM10 final behind winner Pap Bianka of Hungary and runner-up Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands. Faye Rogers celebrates with her bronze medal. Image: PA Bianka won in 2:28.58 with Kruger second in 2:30.15 while Rogers finished in a British record time of 2:31.50 in the final in Manchester. Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw finished seventh in the S9 final of the women’s individual medley 200m individual medley. Shaw, whose time was 2:43.82, finished 7.3 seconds behind winner Zsofia Konkoly of Hungary. Toni Shaw in action in Manchester. Image: PA Both swimmers will be in action again on Wednesday. Shaw is competing in the S9 100m butterfly while Rogers will race in the S10 400m freestyle.