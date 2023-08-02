Popular Inverness restaurant premises for sale

A building that is home to a café has been listed as an investment opportunity in Inverness for offers over £200,000.

The current tenant trades as Café de Paulo, which has a letting agreement in place until 2029.

Allied Surveyors Scotland has listed the building which is comprised of a café/restaurant unit arranged over ground floor and mezzanine levels.

Offers in excess of £200,000 are sought for interest in the property.

The current tenants’ lease generates £18,500 annually.

The rateable value is £17,750 according to the Scottish Assessor’s website.

Café de Paulo is co-owned by Juan Paulo and opened in 2019.

Inverness restaurant premises brochure

The brochure says “the subjects, formerly known as Café Victoria, benefit

from a large arched styled frontage to the market and the ability to provide additional covered seating to the front”.

The building listed on by Allied Surveyors Scotland is located on Queensgate Arcade, which is part of the historic category B listed Inverness Victorian Market.

The location is also near Inverness train station.

The market is accessible from Queensgate, Academy Street, Union Street, or Church Street.

Café de Paulo operate the venue as a coffee shop providing sit in, take away and delivery options.

Further tenancy details are available from the selling agents.

Inverness Victorian Market

The Victorian Market is a popular indoor shopping centre in Inverness that houses a wide range of independent businesses.

32 businesses are located inside the building.

The food and drink hall has room for a pop-up shop as well as six businesses, including Bad Girl Bakery which closed its Muir of Ord café recently.

The owners confirmed staff who worked in the Great North Road venue moved to its Inverness shop.

Mr Paulo previously recorded losses exceeding £120,000 after prolonged closures during the Covid pandemic.

Trading as ‘Café de Paulo’, the company is Els Amics Limited.