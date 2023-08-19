LAS Portree is the only cinema on the Isle of Skye, and manager Shaun Nicolson shares what it means for independent venues to have their community’s support.

Scotland has seen the closures of many iconic independent cinemas over the past few years.

From the Edinburgh Filmhouse to the Belmont Cinema in Aberdeen, it is clear that our local theatres need us now more than ever.

As the Isle of Skye’s only dedicated cinema and theatre, LAS Portree provides the community with an invaluable service.

Cinema manager Shaun Nicolson shares what it is that makes a local theatre a community’s heartbeat, and how we can save them.

“It’s a place where you can forget everything”

Shaun first visited Skye’s cinema in 1998 to see the latest Godzilla movie.

“I can remember it well,” he says. “I even remember what seat I sat in.”

As a sociable film-fanatic and a proud local, Shaun shares his job as a cinema manager is like ‘a dream come true’.

He maintains that theatres like LAS give communities a space where they can gather, get creative and gain new perspectives.

“It’s a place where you can forget about everything,” he explains. “You have to switch off your phone and disappear for a couple hours.”

Other than escaping the outside world for an hour or two, what Shaun loves most about the theatre is seeing a full room.

“I see the logistics of everything when we arrange an event, like stand-up comedy for example. From the idea’s conception to the emailing back and forth.”

“For it to become a room full of people laughing and smiling… it’s such a rewarding feeling.”

The most important thing is to “just turn up!”

According to the cinema manager, supporting your local film house may be even easier than you think.

“Just turn up!” he says. “The main thing is to come along.”

Shaun says: “The more people go, the more money we can put into making bigger things happen.”

Some of their incentives to encourage the public to come along include freshly made popcorn and the unlimited cinema LAS Pass.

For independent cinemas like LAS, it is important to encourage people to come in as they are entirely self-funded.

This means that they do not receive financial support from charities or other organisations.

As a result, it has become difficult for many theatres and venues to host smaller artists as it presents a financial risk.

In other words: by supporting local theatres and venues, you are supporting local artists, performers and events.

How you can help with one simple click

If you cannot make it to LAS in person, you can still help from the comfort of your home.

For many independent amenities, the power of social media and word-of-mouth is key to getting the word out about what they do.

“When you tell people about us, or even if you click ‘share’ on our Facebook posts, others are more likely to see it,” says Shaun.

“We want everyone to know that they are welcome, and for them to feel comfortable to engage with our facilities.”

“So when you turn up to our events, whether it’s a movie or an open-mic night, tell your friends if you have had a good time!”