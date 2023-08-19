Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Skye’s only cinema: why LAS Portree and other independent film houses need your help

Supporting your local cinema may be even easier than you think.

By Shannon Morrison
The inside of LAS Cinema's theatre, Portree Isle of Skye
Image supplied by Calum MacLean

LAS Portree is the only cinema on the Isle of Skye, and manager Shaun Nicolson shares what it means for independent venues to have their community’s support.

Scotland has seen the closures of many iconic independent cinemas over the past few years.

From the Edinburgh Filmhouse to the Belmont Cinema in Aberdeen, it is clear that our local theatres need us now more than ever.

As the Isle of Skye’s only dedicated cinema and theatre, LAS Portree provides the community with an invaluable service.

Cinema manager Shaun Nicolson shares what it is that makes a local theatre a community’s heartbeat, and how we can save them.

“It’s a place where you can forget everything”

Shaun first visited Skye’s cinema in 1998 to see the latest Godzilla movie.

“I can remember it well,” he says. “I even remember what seat I sat in.”

As a sociable film-fanatic and a proud local, Shaun shares his job as a cinema manager is like ‘a dream come true’.

Pictured: the Aros Centre in 2017, before it was bought over in 2022 by Skye Candles, and turned into LAS Portree
Pictured: The Aros Centre in 2017 before becoming the Isle of Skye Candle Shop in 2022. Image by: Sandy McCook. Date: 3rd August 2017.

 

 

 

 

He maintains that theatres like LAS give communities a space where they can gather, get creative and gain new perspectives.

“It’s a place where you can forget about everything,” he explains. “You have to switch off your phone and disappear for a couple hours.”

Other than escaping the outside world for an hour or two, what Shaun loves most about the theatre is seeing a full room.

“I see the logistics of everything when we arrange an event, like stand-up comedy for example. From the idea’s conception to the emailing back and forth.”

“For it to become a room full of people laughing and smiling… it’s such a rewarding feeling.”

The most important thing is to “just turn up!”

According to the cinema manager, supporting your local film house may be even easier than you think.

Inside of LAS Portree, the Isle of Skye's only cinema.
Image supplied by John Siwek

“Just turn up!” he says. “The main thing is to come along.”

Shaun says: “The more people go, the more money we can put into making bigger things happen.”

Some of their incentives to encourage the public to come along include freshly made popcorn and the unlimited cinema LAS Pass.

For independent cinemas like LAS, it is important to encourage people to come in as they are entirely self-funded.

This means that they do not receive financial support from charities or other organisations.

As a result, it has become difficult for many theatres and venues to host smaller artists as it presents a financial risk.

In other words: by supporting local theatres and venues, you are supporting local artists, performers and events.

How you can help with one simple click

If you cannot make it to LAS in person, you can still help from the comfort of your home.

For many independent amenities, the power of social media and word-of-mouth is key to getting the word out about what they do.

The Budapest Cafe Orchestra performing at LAS Portree, Skye.
Pictured: Budapest Cafe performing at LAS Portree. Image supplied by John Siwek.

 

 

“When you tell people about us, or even if you click ‘share’ on our Facebook posts, others are more likely to see it,” says Shaun.

“We want everyone to know that they are welcome, and for them to feel comfortable to engage with our facilities.”

“So when you turn up to our events, whether it’s a movie or an open-mic night, tell your friends if you have had a good time!”

More from News

The Harbour Galley is located on Harbour Place in Whitehills. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: New owners of The Harbour Galley in Whitehills prove they mean business
Balbegno Castle, in Fettercairn, has been listed for sale. Image: Savills.
Fettercairn castle with historic tower wing and imposing great hall goes on the market…
The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin hotel housing asylum seekers ordered to submit retrospective planning application for use
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. featured image for Past Times piece on Bertie the Naafi van Picture shows; Bertie the Naafi van and scenes from the Arctic Convoys of 1942. various. Supplied by DCT Design/Shutterstock/Russian Arctic Convoy Museum Date; Unknown
Bertie visits Lewis to find families of Russian Arctic Convoy heroes
FibreFlex, Balmoral's patented cable protection system, under installation in the North Sea.
Balmoral Comtec applies Aberdeen ingenuity to growing global offshore wind sector
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie pensioner handed penalty points after hitting 75-year-old with her car
Readers had they say on the designs of the multi-million-pound Aberdeen Market. Image: Aberdeen City Council and Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Market poll results: Which design do our readers want to see come to…
Girl surfing in sea.
Fraserburgh teen riding high after surfing success in Cornwall
Sara Sharif whose father Urfan Sharif is being sought by detectives investigating her murder in Woking (Surrey Police/PA)
Hunt continues for father of 10-year-old who was found dead in Woking
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say â€“ August 19

Conversation