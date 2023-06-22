Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run closed filmhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run closed filmhouse

The deadline for organisations to express a note of interest with the council has passed.

By Cameron Roy
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.
Left, Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group activist Jacob Campbell and Faffless boss Craig Thom have submitted rival plans to operate the Belmont. Image: DC Thomson.

Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group and the Faffless cafe have announced bids to reopen the Belmont Filmhouse.

Both organisations have submitted a note of interest to the council, which owns the building and has been searching for a new operator.

The filmhouse was closed in October after the charity who operated it went bust.

The deadline for potential operators to register their plans for the treasured Aberdeen institution has now passed.

Recent studies have shown that the Aberdeen institution was waning long before the spread of Covid.

In a report into the viability of the plans, market analysts Mustard Studio admitted survival could be “genuinely hard”.

All interested parties were asked to fill out a form and explain to the council where their funding would come from and what they would do with the building.

Staff were sent home after being told the Belmont Cinema would close immediately on October 6 2023. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Staff were sent home after being told the Belmont Cinema would close immediately on October 6, 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Two organisations, Save the Belmont Cinema and Faffless, believe they have what it takes and have announced publicly they have submitted an interest with the council.

But the two groups have very different plans for the future of the Belmont.

What would Faffless do with the Belmont?

Faffless, the trendy cafe on Netherkirkgate, was one of the first businesses to express an interest in taking on the Belmont Filmhouse in October. 

Boss Craig Thom, 25, who grew up in Fraserburgh and previously managed an Albyn Place restaurant, started his business in August 2021.

Faffless has become more than just a place for food, running as a comedy venue, open mic spot and whisky bar.

Owner of the Faffless cafe, Craig Thom, was one of the first parties to express an interest in the Belmont. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

He believes that already operating a “super artsy place” makes him the perfect contender to run a revamped Belmont.

Under Mr Thom’s vision, the independent cinema would still screen the sort of niche movies that local culture vultures have flocked to since 2000.

In a post on social media, he wrote: “We believe that we are the best placed people to take on the Belmont and turn it back into a destination for the city.

“Focusing on creating an amazing overall experience from nice food and drink, as well as amazing indie and commercial films.

The Belmont Cinema closed in October 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The council has been searching for a new owner of the Belmont Cinema. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“We have also said that if we don’t get the whole operation we would be happy to just take on the food and drink operations.

“However, the goal is to have the whole space and create a Faffless film experience.”

What is Save the Belmont Cinema’s vision for the filmhouse?

Another group that has announced publicly that they have submitted a note of interest is the Save the Belmont Cinema campaign group.

It rose to prominence immediately after the news of the closure broke as a community-led organisation dedicated to saving the building.

Hundreds met at Krakatoa in October, only days after the Belmont Cinema closed, to come up with a plan to reopen it. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.
Hundreds met at Krakatoa in October at an event organised by Save the Belmont. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.

The group believes the “best chance” for the Belmont to have a future is one that is operated by the community.

A spokesman for the group said: “Following the conclusion of this stage of the process, we expect the contract for the cinema’s operation to go out to full tender.

“In anticipation of this, and informed by Mustard Studio’s feasibility study and our own recent customer survey, the group continues to build our business plan, focusing on four key pillars: film, education, community and customer experience.

Jacob Campbell from the Save Belmont Cinema group addresses campaigners at a meeting at the Blue Lamp in March. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

“We understand the scale of the challenge, and opportunity, that lies ahead in creating a venue that is the destination for film in Aberdeen.

“We look forward to sharing our vision for the Belmont that celebrates the medium of cinema from an educational and entertainment standpoint.”

It is now expected the council will weigh up all the proposals it has received before progressing to the next stage in its hunt for a new operator.

