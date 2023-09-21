Missing without a trace: Mum’s desperate plea to find 22-year-old Adam Krzyszpin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missing without a trace: Mum’s desperate plea to find 22-year-old Adam Krzyszpin

The factory worker from Aberdeen disappeared near Altens 13 years ago

By Lindsay Bruce
Missing man Adam Krzyszpin with his fiancee Natalia months before he disappeared.
Missing man Adam Krzyszpin with his fiancee Natalia months before he disappeared.

Thirteen years on from the disappearance of 22-year-old Adam Krzyszpin his desperate mum is pleading one last time with the people of Aberdeen help bring back her boy.

“I beg anyone, with any information, to come forward, even after all these years,” said Elżbieta Krzyszpin.

What happened to Adam?

On Christmas day 2009, 22-year-old Adam Krzyszpin proposed to his girlfriend. Childhood sweethearts, the young couple left Poland hoping for a new start and fresh opportunities in Aberdeen. On January 10, 2010 Adam went fishing on the “red rocks” near Altens.

He was never seen again.

Fair-haired Adam – around the time of his disappearance – in Aberdeen.

In the same spot 13 months earlier another Polish man, 40-year-old Pawel Piotr Pakula, also disappeared while fishing.

Neither body nor any of their belongings have ever been recovered.

Now, 13 years on Adam’s mum has issued a fresh appeal for information.

“I just want to know what happened to my boy,” said Elżbieta Krzyszpin, 54. “The circumstances around the day he went missing are still so mysterious. I beg anyone with any information to come forward, even after all these years.”

‘Something terrible has happened’

Speaking from her home in Bojanów near Rawicz, Elżbieta recalled the moment she found out Adam had disappeared.

“It was lunchtime when the phone rang. It was Natalia, Adam’s fiancée. She said he had dropped her off at work at 6am, then he drove to the rocks where he regularly went fishing with Natalia’s dad.

Fisherman in the spot where Adam went missing, on the day of the search. Image by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

“The weather wasn’t great. They had asked him not to go but he could be quite stubborn and felt he was used to such weather in Aberdeen.

“When he hadn’t returned by 10am his father-in-law went looking. There was no sign of him anywhere and they feared something terrible had happened.”

Was he swept away?

Police, coastguard teams, a lifeboat crew and a rescue helicopter scoured the coastline but found no trace.

Adam’s car was found on the old coast road near Hareness Road.

Police believed and reports from the time suggested he may have been swept away, however, while his bag, wallet, stool, keys and fishing gear were all missing, a can of juice and some crisps – which weren’t Adam’s – remained.

Reports based on the belief of Grampian Police that Adam was swept away while fishing.

By January 13 Elżbieta was in Aberdeen helping to scour the area for her son.

She spent two weeks in Scotland before returning home.

“I was just frantic. Why was there no sign of him? Nothing? Surely if a wave took him something would be there smashed on the rocks? But no.”

Mystery men spotted

“I remember police telling me that three European-looking people were seen on the cliffs where the incident happened, ” she added. “Another man from the Polish community in Aberdeen told police he saw people in a black Vauxhall Insignia in the same area around 7.30am.”

Despite Grampian Police appealing for information, and several leads concerning the other men seen at the fishing area, it did not bring Adam back to Elżbieta.

Police officers distributed posters to help trace potential witnesses following Adam Krzyszpin’s disappearance.

“Someone else reached out to me on Facebook saying they heard Adam’s name mentioned in a pub in Aberdeen – but when they asked about it they all went quiet. Why was it hushed up?” she added.

Supernatural guidance

Desperate, both then and over the years, Adam’s mother has turned to psychics.

“In the beginning, it felt like a bit of hope. ‘Oh he will be found on a Wednesday’… then it was that he was drowned and would end up in Aberdeen harbour. It became incredibly upsetting. And year on year every little bit of hope gets smaller and smaller.”

Now, more than a decade on, she longs for information to help bring peace to Adam’s family.

Precious memories of Adam still pride of place in his mother’s home in Poland.

With the aid of a translator, we asked whether Adam could have been in trouble, or had reason to leave his partner or new city.

“No, no, no. He was happy. He had just been home and I helped him pick out an engagement ring. He worked in a factory in Portlethen and had just been promoted.

“Whatever else has happened, Adam did not mean to disappear.”

Upsetting theories

Over the years Polish publications have also covered Adam’s disappearance.

Reporter Willi Dorociński claimed on a true crime platform that a Polish police detective – speaking anonymously – believed that Adam could have been abducted “for his organs”.

“I’ve never been so upset in my life,” Elżbieta said. “How could they say such a thing? And if such a thing happens why aren’t the police in Scotland or the police in Poland giving me answers?”

On the day of Adam’s disappearance, he was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, blue jeans and a khaki green fleece jumper. He also had on a white fleece jacket with brown stripes, a dark blue body warmer and white trainers, near to the popular spot for fishing and wildlife.

One last plea for help

Visibly emotional Elżbieta adds: “I know it’s been a long time. But maybe with the passing of time – and even if they don’t give a name – someone could have a clue.

“I’m a mother who can’t even bury her son. Adam would have been an uncle, maybe even a father by now himself. I miss him all the time.

Tearfully speaking to the Press and Journal about her missing son is Elzbieta Krzyszpin.

“I don’t like to say it… that he might be dead, but he’s a clever guy. I know if he was taken he could get back to me.

“Please. I beg you. If you know anything. Call Police Scotland. Give me back my boy.”

  • A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that Adam Krzyszpin is still a missing person. Members of the public can call 101 with any information.

Conversation