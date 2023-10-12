John Ferry: Roll on the next stage of Britain’s great moderation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Ferry: Roll on the next stage of Britain’s great moderation

'If the Tories were to go it is clear what the next stage of Britain's great moderation must be: voting the SNP and Greens out of power at Holyrood in 2026.'

Rishi Sunak/Humza Yousaf. Supplied by design Date; 27/04/2023
By John Ferry

Neither party will thank me for pointing this out, but there are currently many parallels between the Conservatives at Westminster and the SNP at Holyrood.

Both have been in power for an awful long time: a child born on the day the Tories took over at Number 10 will be halfway through high school now; a child born on the day the SNP came to power might have left school already.

Both have recently undergone tumultuous leadership contests, with Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson stepping down amidst scandal.

Their replacements have found themselves engaged in daily battles to maintain party discipline, leaving little capacity for governance.

Both parties are consumed by short-term tactics, despite superficial talk of focusing on the long-term or getting on with the day job.

There is very little sign of “the vision thing”, as George H.W. Bush once memorably called it.

With Sunak, there appears to be no aspiration beyond holding the office of PM.

‘No one will talk of Sunakism ten years from now’

It seems unlikely people will talk of ‘Sunakism’ ten years from now, for there will be nothing to pin it on. Yousaf is no different.

He might claim that his big strategic aim – breaking up the UK – is there and that it is clear, but does anybody really believe he will achieve this? I doubt he believes it himself.

He goes through the SNP populist motions of grievance-mongering and framing opponents as anti-democrats and so on, but the vacant look in his eyes suggests his heart isn’t in it.

Personal rather than national ambition appears to be the defining mission of both governments.

Preposterously, Sunak is trying to present himself as an insurgent offering a fresh start. The SNP tried the same tactic in the Rutherglen by-election. It stretches credulity.

The prime minister and first minister spend political capital shoring up the more extreme elements of their bases.

Witness Nigel Farage’s presence at the recent Conservative party conference and Sunak’s refusal to rule out welcoming him back into the fold.

Could Nigel Farage be welcomed with open arms into the Conservative party?

Meanwhile, Yousaf sets out increasingly outlandish plans to deliver a split from the UK, the latest of which is that he will seek independence negotiations on the back of the SNP winning the most seats in Scotland at the next general election.

Both parties rely on culture war narratives to stir up emotions and drive support. In the case of the Tories, this involves taking a scattergun approach, latching on to anything and everything flagged as vaguely ‘woke’, including climate change.

In the case of the SNP, and as I wrote last month, this involves stoking a national identity culture war.

The result of all this dysfunction is bad governance. Yousaf is busy putting out pointless papers on independence even though polling of our main priorities shows that healthcare, the economy and education are at the front of people’s minds, with ‘whether or not Scotland becomes independent’ sitting seventh on Scotland’s list of priorities.

Meanwhile, Scottish drug deaths remain by far the highest in Europe, children in Scottish schools are not being educated as well as those in the rest of Britain, hundreds of thousands of Scots are on NHS waiting lists, and Scotland’s islanders are still waiting on new lifeline ferries.

Cancellation of HS2 was to benefit the northern cities

Sunak has just cancelled the Manchester leg of HS2, the new high-speed railway. The connection to the northern cities was set to be the most beneficial part of the project.

This can only be bad for the economy. And in a little-reported but important development, it has emerged that Sunak’s weakening of UK climate targets has left British exporters facing hundreds of millions of pounds in EU carbon border taxes within the decade – taxes that should flow to the Treasury.

The great strength of established democracies is their ability to self-correct when they wander off the right path. When we hear Humza Yousaf put forward his latest farcical plan to fracture the UK or observe the downright weirdness of the recent Tory conference, it is easy to be despondent about our country. But moderates need not fret too much. Liberal democracy will ultimately prevail. We will be pulled back onto the right path.

The Conservatives will almost certainly be out of power soon enough, perhaps by this time next year. The pushing of culture war narratives and conspiracy theories will be rejected. Suella Braverman and her vile Tory conference speech is set to be a very small footnote in British politics.

With that lot gone, it is clear what the next stage of Britain’s great moderation must be: voting the SNP and Greens out of power at Holyrood in 2026.

We can all see the dysfunction in both Scotland’s parties of government. We all know how damaging it is. More of us are coming to the realisation both need to go.

John Ferry is a regular commentator on Scottish politics and economics, a contributor to think tank These Islands, and finance spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats

Conversation