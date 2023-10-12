Aberdeen councillor’s ‘absolutely racist’ putdown could see her hauled before watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen councillor’s ‘absolutely racist’ putdown could see her hauled before watchdog

Sri Lankan born Labour councillor Deena Tissera said Kairin van Sweeden's comment made her feel like "an outsider", like the SNP member thought she was "just off the boat".

By Alastair Gossip
Aberdeen SNP councillor Kairin van Sweeden is under fire for "racist" comments made during debate with Labour's Deena Tissera. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen SNP councillor has been branded “racist” after making a colleague feel like she had “just come off the boat”.

Kairin van Sweeden is to be reported to the conduct watchdog over comments made in a debate about buying winter coats for the city’s most in-need kids.

A row over how best to spend public cash – whether on a new citizen’s assembly or crisis grants – was sidelined as all control was lost at the Town House.

Aberdeen City Council meeting marred by ‘racist’ comment

Ms van Sweeden took aim at Labour’s Deena Tissera during heated exchanges about how best to help Aberdeen’s worst off.

Aberdeen City Council's Kairin van Sweeden, who has been accused of making "racist" remarks - and is to be reported to the Standards Commission.
“I realise as a ‘new Scot’, Councillor Tissera maybe doesn’t know about the mitigations (to austerity) that the SNP government have had to put in over the years,” she started.

A low, stunned “oooh” slowly built around the chamber.

City officials behind her exchanged a shocked look.

The Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor continued: “For example, the bedroom tax… Maybe you’re not aware of the bedroom tax?”

‘Word choice matters’ – SNP council co-leader laments van Sweeden’s ‘racist’ comment

It was then Ms Tissera, and others including Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik, jumped to their feet in protest.

Lord Provost David Cameron was shouted down as he tried to de-escalate the situation.

A five-minute break became 10 minutes, as councillors crowded those involved at opposite sides of the chamber like playground cliques.

French-born SNP council co-leader Christian Allard moved to broker peace with Ms Tissera, who was flanked by Mr Malik and Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton.

“Word choice matters. Word choice matters to people who have made Scotland their homes,” he later told all councillors as he apologised for his colleague’s words.

First surrounded by SNP colleagues, Ms van Sweeden spent a lot of the adjournment sat alone, an empty chair to either side of her.

Discussions – clearly about her – were had by her 44 colleagues at arms length.

SNP’s van Sweeden ‘apologised unreservedly’ for offence caused

When legal advice had been given, the SNP councillor told the meeting: “I would like to apologise to Councillor Tissera unreservedly if anything I said to you has caused personal offensive in any way.

“I hope you can accept my apology.”

Labour councillor Deena Tissera volunteering with Aberdeen foodbanks.
Ms Tissera replied that it had made her feel “an outsider”, and that she was “absolutely hurt” by the words that had been said.

“I’m not a second-class citizen. I am a citizen of this country,” she added.

Born in Sri Lanka, the Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor moved to Aberdeen for university study.

A British citizen, she became the first woman of colour to be elected as a city councillor in 2022.

‘Absolutely racist innuendo insinuates I had just come off the boat’

Hours after the attack, Ms Tissera told The P&J that what had been said was “absolutely racist” and slammed the “empty apology” offered.

“The innuendo was that I had just come off the boat and, as a so-called new Scot, I was not as Scottish as others in the room,” she said.

“And therefore, it insinuates I do not know about Scotland despite being a British citizen.

“This is a real low for the council and I have had offers of support across the chamber and from senior officers who understand that words matter.”

SNP leader Humza Yousaf to hear about Aberdeen City Council’s ‘racist’ row

Labour is to press SNP First Minister Humza Yousaf to suspend Ms van Sweeden from the party until her remarks are investigated.

The SNP leader, First Minister Humza Yousaf, who could face pressure to suspend Kairin van Sweeden after her comments at the Aberdeen City Council meeting.
And Ms Tissera confirmed she would be reporting the encounter to the Standards Commission, which polices the conduct of councillors in Scotland.

Ms van Sweeden dodged questioning by The P&J at the Town House last night.

She was not available to speak – in person or on the phone – even after it’s understood SNP HQ gave its input on the situation.

Instead, a written statement was issued by a spokesman.

It read: “Commenting, councillor Kairin van Sweeden said: ‘I unreservedly apologise for the clumsy language I used in the chamber today and the offence it caused – it could not be further from the values I hold’.”

