Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Aberdeen Labour names THIRD new leader in a matter of months as Malik replaces Crockett Lower Deeside councillor Malik has taken over the reins of the opposition group. By Alastair Gossip June 6 2023, 2.02pm Former city education convener M. Tauqeer Malik has been appointed Aberdeen Labour group leader. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
