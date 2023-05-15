Christian Allard: New Aberdeen SNP chief to be nominated for city council co-leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christian Allard: New Aberdeen SNP chief to be nominated for city council co-leader

Outgoing SNP co-leader Alex Nicoll is stepping down after a year in the job. Torry and Ferryhill councillor Christian Allard has been voted by party colleagues to replace him.

By Alastair Gossip
New SNP group leader Christian Allard celebrates winning election to Aberdeen City Council in Torry and Ferryhill in 2017. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Christian Allard is to be nominated for co-leader of Aberdeen City Council after being voted to lead the city’s SNP group.

The Torry and Ferryhill councillor is set to replace Alex Nicoll, who announced at the weekend that he would step down.

Aberdeen SNP members met on Monday for their AGM.

They unanimously voted Mr Allard as their new group leader, within a month of the 59-year-old surviving a confidence vote in his current council job.

The former MSP and MEP resisted calls to quit as anti-poverty convener as he was accused of having “more faces than the Town House clock”.

He prompted fury in March by backing funding cuts for the Big Noise Torry project, aimed at helping kids in the most deprived parts of his ward.

But on Monday, he stood uncontested to be named co-leader elect.

Tough at the top: Controversy around outgoing co-leader Nicoll

In their first year in charge, the SNP and Lib Dems have faced huge backlash for scything cuts: the ending of the Big Noise Torry funding, closing libraries and slashing sports funding.

The local authority now faces a court battle over the closure of Woodside Library and Bucksburn Swimming Pool. More legal action could follow.

On top of that, Mr Nicoll’s own councillors have reportedly been uneasy about the definitive stance their partnership has taken on the plans for a new Aberdeen FC stadium at the beach.

There have been a number of damaging leaks of internal communications, leaving Mr Nicoll red-faced.

Another episode saw emails revealing he refused a site visit to Union Terrace Gardens because he “doesn’t do hard hats”.

New Aberdeen City Council co-leader: What happens now?

But now, Christian Allard is now leader of the SNP group.

A man with a plan? Torry and Ferryhill councillor Christian Allard is the new SNP leader - and could be council co-leader soon. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
The French-born councillor will not be council co-leader until his nomination is confirmed by councillors.

A “delighted” Mr Allard said: “As we face the many difficult challenges ahead, I will remain focused on what I believe are the greatest of these, tackling poverty and establishing our city as a world leader in the fight against climate change.

“I am determined to build a more prosperous and fairer future for everyone in our city, and to make Aberdeen a better place to live, work and grow up.”

He also thanked Mr Nicoll for the “firm foundation” he was leaving behind.

The outgoing co-leader will continue in the top job until an urgent business meeting, expected next week.

Christian Allard to head up three-strong team in charge of Aberdeen SNP

The SNP group took charge at the Town House only a year ago, in coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

The nationalists secured 20 seats at the local elections in May 2022, adding one to their number.

The new trio running the Aberdeen SNP group. Councillor Christian Allard has been voted group leader and will be nominated as council co-leader. Councillor Miranda Radley is deputy group leader while Councillor Alex McLellan is the new group convener.

Councillor Miranda Radley will continue as deputy group leader while council finance convener Alex McLellan was voted in as SNP group convener as well.

Mr Nicoll will continue on as a Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor after he steps down.

He said sharing the lead of the council had been “a real honour”.

Even with the recent controversy, Mr Allard is unlikely to face trouble in being confirmed.

The combined SNP and Liberal Democrat majority should see him over the line.

Leader votes have been unanimous in the past in any case.

However, the Conservatives were forced to withdraw their 2021 bid to have Ryan Houghton named as co-leader.

Criticism at timing of change at the top within Aberdeen SNP

Meanwhile, one former council co-leader has rounded on the timing of the change.

North-east Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden described it as “another distraction at a crucial time”.

“Huge things are afoot for Aberdeen and the leader of the council has just been removed,” he complained.

Mr Nicoll, as recently as last month, was speaking with UK ministers about millions of pounds for Aberdeen.

Former council co-leader Lumsden, who stood down from the top job midterm after securing election to Holyrood, added: “The fact this has happened, just one year on from the local authority election, just underlines how little value the SNP are placing on local services.”

