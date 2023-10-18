A90 dualling: Tories demand to know why the SNP remained silent on A90 dualling

The SNP has been criticised for failing to mention plans to dual the A90 at its Aberdeen conference.

Alex Salmond pledged to redevelop the carriageway between Ellon and Peterhead in 2007.

At the SNP’s conference held at the P&J Live, the Conservative party pointed out that SNP members were asked to vote in support of fully dualling the A96 and A9 – but the A90 road north of Ellon to Peterhead was let out of the speech on infrastructure.

In March, Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth confirmed that the government has axed the proposal for good despite then First Minister Salmond promising it would be completed within his first 100 days of office back in 2007.

‘Elephant in the room’

North East MSP Liam Kerr said: “The Scottish Government’s decision to ditch the A90 dualling was rightly met with fury among communities who are forced to use this unsuitable road on a daily basis.

“This should have prompted local SNP branches to ask their leader at conference why he has no intention of dualling the main arterial route connecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh with Ellon and Aberdeen.

“For too long, commuters have had to contend with accidents and near misses which is why it’s appalling that no one even attempted to address the elephant in the room during the conference which was held in the North East.”

An SNP spokesperson said it was “not possible” to discuss every single matter at the conference and that they were committed to improving road safety.

They said: “Over three days, delegates at the SNP’s conference in Aberdeen engaged in vibrant discussions and debates on the priorities of people across Scotland.

“While it is clearly not possible to discuss every specific matter of interest to the people of Scotland at party conferences, the SNP is absolutely committed to progressing measures to improve road safety, reliability and adapting the trunk road network.”